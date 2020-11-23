Under-fire Nicolas Pepe defended by his agent

Samir Khiat claims that Nicolas Pepe has been burdened by the hefty fee paid by Arsenal, before claiming him to have been amongst the club’s biggest creative players at the club.

The 25 year-old has struggled for form this term, with most of his starts coming in the Europa League following the arrival of Willian from Chelsea in the summer.

Pepe did get selected to start in his second Premier League match of the campaign at the weekend however, but has disappointed by getting himself an unnecessary red card for a supposed headbutt off the ball.

His agent insists that while it is normal for high expectations after such a fee is paid for a player, the amount paid has affected him.

“Nicolas did well at Lille. We are always expecting more from Nicolas Pepe which is normal because he has been transferred to Arsenal for a consequent transfer fee,” Khiat told L’Equipe (via the Express).

“When you look at the chances created by Arsenal for the past two seasons, Pepe has been the attacking player who created most of the chances with Aubameyang.

“He is still adapting and he is requested to perform better, which is normal, he has been transferred for an important fee and he knows it.

“Nicolas is not cheating, he is not a cheater. He maybe needs more time to adapt, but it will eventually work well.”

As far as we can see, the agent is yet to comment on his actions which led to the red card, but while Pepe was showing top form towards the end of last season, that player appears to be nowhere to be seen since the new campaign has begun.

How can Pepe’s fee be blamed when he was showing his true talent towards the end of last term, but now he is seemingly not up to the task?

Patrick