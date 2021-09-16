Under pressure Edu turns up to watch Arsenal train

Edu was spotted at Arsenal training yesterday as they prepare to face Burnley in the Premier League this weekend.

The Gunners have just earned their first league win of the season after they beat Norwich 1-0.

It wasn’t the best of wins against a club that just got promoted to the Premier League, but it ends their run of three consecutive defeats.

The Gunners outspent all the other Premier League clubs this summer after splashing out £150million on the likes of Martin Odegaard and Aaron Ramsdale.

Edu signed off on those deals and their poor start to the season has placed him under pressure.

The Sun reports the Brazilian was spotted at Arsenal’s training yesterday and he was lost in thoughts while watching the Gunners train ahead of their next few matches.

This has been a tough start to the campaign, but the likes of Thomas Partey and Gabriel Magalhaes have missed the matches they lost.

Both players and other absentees returned for their game against Norwich and if there are no last minutes injuries, they will face Burnley.

The Gunners will want to get all three points from that game, but it won’t be easy and another win will be a good morale booster for them.