Under what circumstances can it be justified selling Smith Rowe?

Ambitious Aston Villa is showing Arsenal what it means to be seriously in business as a Premier League club.

The Villans have beaten the Gunners to the signature of Emi Buendia and it seems they aren’t done yet.

They have become even more daring and made a move for Emile Smith Rowe recently.

The Daily Mail says they tabled a £25million bid for the English youngster and, as should be, the Gunners rejected the offer.

Smith Rowe is negotiating a new deal at the Emirates with two more seasons left on his current contract.

As an Arsenal fan, I am happy that we have turned down the offer because it is hard to contemplate losing one of our best talents to a club like Villa.

However, did Arsenal reject the offer because he is untouchable or because the fee was too small?

In football, everyone has a price and I strongly believe that it includes Smith Rowe.

The report also says Real Madrid will want him as a part of Arsenal’s move for Martin Odegaard.

Would you swap Smith Rowe for Odegaard?

I do believe he has huge potential but what if we sell him now in exchange for Odegaard? Or cash in on him to land a top player like Manuel Locatelli. Do you think either scenario is acceptable?

An article from Ime