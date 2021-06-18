Under what circumstances can it be justified selling Smith Rowe?

Ambitious Aston Villa is showing Arsenal what it means to be seriously in business as a Premier League club.
The Villans have beaten the Gunners to the signature of Emi Buendia and it seems they aren’t done yet.
They have become even more daring and made a move for Emile Smith Rowe recently.
The Daily Mail says they tabled a £25million bid for the English youngster and, as should be, the Gunners rejected the offer.
Smith Rowe is negotiating a new deal at the Emirates with two more seasons left on his current contract.
As an Arsenal fan, I am happy that we have turned down the offer because it is hard to contemplate losing one of our best talents to a club like Villa.
However, did Arsenal reject the offer because he is untouchable or because the fee was too small?
In football, everyone has a price and I strongly believe that it includes Smith Rowe.
The report also says Real Madrid will want him as a part of Arsenal’s move for Martin Odegaard.
Would you swap Smith Rowe for Odegaard?
I do believe he has huge potential but what if we sell him now in exchange for Odegaard? Or cash in on him to land a top player like Manuel Locatelli. Do you think either scenario is acceptable?
An article from Ime
21 CommentsAdd a Comment
None
No, we must hang on to our talented young players, otherwise what is the point in having an academy?
Evil transfer suggestions
This is a serious test of the Kroenke’s resolve and how serious they are about making us serious contenders for titles. Will they sell or keep to Arteta’s plan?
If we sell Smith-Rowe we might as well pack up and go home now. I believe that he is already better than Odergaard and will go on to be an England regular. We need to hang on to our home grown talent.
👍
Yes. I love Smith Rowe but he has a ceiling of what he can achieve and let’s face it it’s lower than quite a few other players. The justification however, could only be that we are swapping him for a player with greater ability as well as potential. E.g. Grealish. That’s the level that it would be acceptable to me.
Saka would be another story because his ceiling is very very high. He’s just as good as Foden and Grealish already.
Having watched Smith Rowe from his youth days, there is far more to come, and he is nowhere near reaching his potential. He has only just established himself in the Arsenal team, but once he is taking free kicks and gets back to the running game he perfected at youth/under 23 level he will be awesome. Getting rid of Xhaka and Willian will definitely be of benefit as would putting Martinelli in the first team who has shown an almost telegraphic understanding with Smith Rowe when they have played together.
You may sell because u want to land loca what if the other fails to grab form like partey. Its better to stick with him and add an option other than loosing what u see as good at the moment.
If Arteta or Edu sanctioned the sale of ESR for any price, I would be done with them. I cannot support a management team that does not promote players who come through the ranks and prove themselves in the first team. What message would it send to other youngsters that are Arsenal fans and may want to follow in ESRs footsteps? Let’s not forget the greatest Arsenal sides were built on several young players coming through the ranks in the mid 80s.
I thought home grown was important
He should not be sold. We have a pool of talented young players to build a stronger squad. However, they should be careful on handling him a new lucrative contract. He hasn’t earned it yet. I don’t mean that they should not give him a new contract, rather they should not pay over the odds for it.
Arsenal generous salaries problem should be the number one priority of problems to solve not adding to it. The generous salaries is the root cause of most of our players problem.
Not really necessary to sell/exchange him under any cercumstance. ‘RUBISH ARTICLE’
We spend years meticulously developing top quality players like ESR and then sell them? Does not make sense. We should be supporting our young players strongly and giving them chances to perform. ESR should be at Arsenal for years. Watching how Martinelli and Saliba have been treated is pretty dismal too.
Swap? NO.
25£? Big fat NO. His talent worth at least tripple that.
Hands of smith rowe. The boy carried us last season. 2nd best player at the club last season.
Whilst firmly agreeing that every player has a price that makes him worth selling, the sale of ESR would prove a very damaging blow to the fan confidence in how our club is run by its owner, manager and Edu. (I realise of course that most fans on here already have zero confidence in all three!) Not to also mention the team AND team morale damage it would also cause
Unless a totally riduiclous and unrealistic offer for ESR is received, say around £100mill – and it obviously won’t be, in this Covid finacial climate – we must put aside all thoughts of the massive own goal that his sale would become.
As for Villas laughable offer, perhaps we could answer with simply a laughing emoji and no words needed! It would at least please those on here who love to indulge themselves with emojis in place of words ! Ugh!
We have three players with great potential; Saka, Martinelli (if Arteta bears no grudges) and Smith-Rowe. They can’t flourish all at once and need established players around them. If Aston Villa want Smith-Rowe, then we should be looking at testing their resolve with a bid for Grealish in a player plus cash deal.
UNDER NO CIRCUMSTANCES SHOULD WE SELL HIM. NOT IN A MILLION YEARS. NOT EVEN AT ANY PRICE.
Under £275m conditions.
circumstances