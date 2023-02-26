Underdogs Arsenal aiming to break Chelsea ‘s dominance in the Women’s FA Cup today

Is Arsenal’s women’s team capable of ending Chelsea’s FA Cup dominance? Well, it’s D-Day as Arsenal visit Chelsea at Kingsmeadow for the FA Cup 5th round clash.

Chelsea has eliminated Arsenal from the FA Cup for the last two seasons. In the 2020-21 FA Cup final, played in December 2021, Arsenal was defeated by Chelsea, and Chelsea eliminated Arsenal again in the 2021-22 season, this time in the Semi Finals. Arsenal needs FA Cup vengeance, and what a way to do it than by preventing Chelsea from winning their third FA Cup in a row.

With a winless streak in the league in 2023, there are doubts about Arsenal; in fact, they face Chelsea, who are unbeaten since September, as underdogs. But nothing is certain in football, Arsenal can just find a way to come out with a win this weekend.

Notably, Arsenal boss Jonas Eidevall has promised fans his side will do everything to win, saying, “I don’t view the games differently; for me, it’s a very important competition, and we want to do everything we can to win.

“It doesn’t change with pressure here, we still have those high standards on us. With regards to the league, for me, I look differently on performance and results.

“I know we haven’t won in the league in 2023, but the two performances against Chelsea at home and West Ham away, they are two good performances. I felt that when it happened, I felt it after when I reviewed it, and I see it in the stats as well.”

Chelsea are unbeaten but are “beatable”.

