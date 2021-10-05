Underperforming Aubameyang is one of the top five earners in the Premier League

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been in poor form for Arsenal over the last two years, but the Gabon captain’s salary is among the top five in the Premier League.
The former Borussia Dortmund man signed a new deal at the start of last season and his current wage is around £350,000 per week.
That is more than Premier League Golden Boot holder, Harry Kane makes and it is also more than Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah takes home every seven days, according to The Sun.
Arsenal is one of the underperforming Premier League clubs and Auba has done very little to justify why he takes home that much money.
The report revealed a list of the Premier League’s top earners and Auba is the only player whose club finished outside the top four last season who earns up to £300k per week.
This shows how desperate Arsenal was to hand him a new deal and he may have become their new Mesut Ozil.
Mikel Arteta has chosen the striker to start matches ahead of the likes of Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah this season and he hasn’t been at his best.
In 6 league games, the striker has scored just 2 goals. That is a poor return for the money he is being paid by the Gunners weekly.
11 CommentsAdd a Comment
This is ridiculous, contracts must have someclause which stipulates that if you don’t perform, some kind of reduction of your salary will kick-off.
Sancho is the biggest fraud in the top 5 by far….love Auba but we need to sell ASAP
@PJ-SA
How so? Dude was killing it at Dortmund…Oooops! So was Auba. IJS
@NY_Gunner
It does not matter what a player did in their former life. What matters is what they are doing at their new club.
I have to say I was surprised Auba got a 3 year extension considering he was in his 30’s but wasn’t aware he was on £350k pw. He’s got a lot to live up to let’s hope he does.
Jadon Sancho also on £350 pw? Crazy.
Btw Serge Gnabry is on £123k pw at Bayern!!!
My answer to his woes was told on Dans lenos article so need need to repeat it .
A world class player now looking like a bust , I wonder why .
Because he got a massive £300,000 a week contract at the age of 31. Nice retirement package hence why he is taking it easy and not stressing himself over performances.
Reminds me of one “The Shirt Selling Genius”.
😊
Good one goonster 👍
Bet you miss saying the shirt selling genius .
Good for you buddy you got to say it one more time .
I wait with bated breath for the next one .
I find it hard to believe Sancho is earning 350k a week.In any event the list does bring home the utterly ludicrous wages paid in the EPL which bears no relationship with performance in a number of cases and highlights the complete inequality of earnings in relation to the man in the street who supports his Club through thick and thin.As Barca are currently finding out ,these wage levels are not sustainable unless the Club concerned is bankrolled by the state or individuals with seemingly unlimited resources.
The new 3 year salary package granted Aubameyang is just part of the horrendous recruitment and selling debacle which has plagued Arsenal these past 5 seasons.
Ozil lost for free
Sanchez lost for free
Mkhitarian lost for free
Ramsey lost for free
Mustafi lost for free
Socritis lost for free
Auba 60mill fee probale 2mill selling fee
Lacazette 50m fee – probable 2mill selling fee
Pepe 72m fee Selling fee 20mill max.
Torreira 27mill. Nominal 5mill selling fee.
Willian paid 15mill to leave.
All in all the debacle will cost the club north of 500 mill in fees and wasted salaries.
The financial losses will never be recouped but maybe we won’t make the same mistakes again.
This is of course is what prompted the new lean mean machine project unveiled this past June
with 5 of our six purchases averaging 20mill.
Keening over the negligence will not change anything. Its more a case of pulling onesef up by the boots straps. A more considered and measured approach is under way. A run of 6 unbeaten gives cause for optimism 🙂