Underperforming defender could cost Arsenal a fresh €1m

Nuno Tavares’s performance in the second half of the season has been less than stellar, but he was a standout player in the Olympique Marseille squad during the first half of the campaign.

It appears inevitable that Tavares will return to Arsenal, but the Gunners might have to pay an additional fee for his services.

In the initial 8-million-euro deal that brought him from Benfica, there were several add-ons included, and one of them is about to come into effect.

According to O Jogo, Arsenal will be required to pay an extra €1 million if Tavares earns his debut for the national team.

The report suggests that Roberto Martinez is set to include him in the upcoming international window, and Benfica anticipates the additional payment from Arsenal when that milestone is achieved.

Just Arsenal Opinion

We signed Tavares for the future, but he has been so poor that it makes us doubt if we made the right decision with his signing.

We hoped he would have a similar impact as William Saliba had at OM, but we are probably getting back a Tavares that is worse than he was in the last campaign at the Emirates.

Paying that money is ridiculous, but we made the agreement and must honour it.

Video – Alfie and Rob are back for the summer transfer window

Here is their first analysis of the summer, where Alfie and Rob discuss and predict every single possible Arsenal incoming and outgoing this summer, including fees and potential destinations for outgoings.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…