Underperforming Italian club targets forgotten Arsenal man

Calum Chambers has gone from being Arsenal’s first-choice right-back towards the end of last season to being nowhere near the first XI.

The Englishman would have felt he had resurrected his career when Mikel Arteta used him ahead of Hector Bellerin and Cedric Soares.

However, Arsenal signed Takehiro Tomiyasu in the summer and the Japan international has moved ahead of everyone in the right-back spot.

Chambers has now been linked with a move away from the Emirates.

This development is unsurprising and Corriere Dello Sport via Sport Witness reports he is on the radar of AS Roma.

The Italian club is underperforming this season as inconsistency threatens to spoil their plans to finish the campaign as high as possible.

They are now looking at signing Chambers and his versatility is one thing that is attracting them to him.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Chambers has been one of Arsenal’s average players over the years and it’s great to see the club push him towards an exit.

The Englishman is one of several players whom Arsene Wenger signed before he left the Emirates.

Chambers is talented, but he is not good enough to play for Arsenal and he could make a name for himself at a mid or lower-table Premier League club.