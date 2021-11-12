Underperforming Italian club targets forgotten Arsenal man

Calum Chambers has gone from being Arsenal’s first-choice right-back towards the end of last season to being nowhere near the first XI.
The Englishman would have felt he had resurrected his career when Mikel Arteta used him ahead of Hector Bellerin and Cedric Soares.
However, Arsenal signed Takehiro Tomiyasu in the summer and the Japan international has moved ahead of everyone in the right-back spot.
Chambers has now been linked with a move away from the Emirates.
This development is unsurprising and Corriere Dello Sport via Sport Witness reports he is on the radar of AS Roma.
The Italian club is underperforming this season as inconsistency threatens to spoil their plans to finish the campaign as high as possible.
They are now looking at signing Chambers and his versatility is one thing that is attracting them to him.
Just Arsenal Opinion
Chambers has been one of Arsenal’s average players over the years and it’s great to see the club push him towards an exit.
The Englishman is one of several players whom Arsene Wenger signed before he left the Emirates.
Chambers is talented, but he is not good enough to play for Arsenal and he could make a name for himself at a mid or lower-table Premier League club.
10 CommentsAdd a Comment
He was good enough for AFC, until he wasn’t…🤔
No, he was NEVER good enough for Arenal . He was tried and had many chances but always came up short.
Just an average player and unlike you NYG, most of us have more ambition for our club than to be satisfied with distinctly moderate and often injured players, such as Chambers.
@jon fox
You need to step out of your feelings and get over yourself there geezer…
He was good enough to be signed by people who thought he was.
He made a very good start at centre back when he first signed, but his big injury and subsequent lack of game time affectedhis development.
He had some excellent games last season but had a terrible start to this. Not sure why that happened, but at this point we’re stacked in defence and I don’t see him becoming a fixture in the side. Shame
He’s out of contract in the summer so Arsenal won’t get much for him in January. Because of his versatility it might be worth keeping him and then replacing him in the summer.
He has not let Arteta down at all when he played, he is a better player than people give him credit for and versatile. Arsenal will lose him for nothing. There is a theme here!!!!!!!!
@Reggie
👍🏿
Like PSG could lose Mbappe for nothing, Barcelona could lose Dembele for nothing, United could lose Pogba for nothing. Liverpool lost Wjinaldum for nothing, AC lost Donnarumma for nothing, Bayern lost Alaba for nothing, Lyon lost Depay for nothing. Chambers is not even in their league. I know you read the article I wrote about this, why keep perpetuating idea that we’re the only club losing players on free transfers?
A good servant for Arsenal. and should he move, I wish well.
I wonder who will be joining him in a move away?