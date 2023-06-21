“Underwhelmed” Piers Morgan questions Arsenal’s move for Havertz

Piers Morgan has expressed his disappointment with Arsenal’s pursuit of Kai Havertz from Chelsea, as the Gunners aim to strengthen their squad.

Arsenal has been actively working on securing the German midfielder’s transfer, along with their efforts to sign Declan Rice from West Ham. However, no official announcements have been made thus far.

As the potential deal for Havertz nears completion, Morgan raises concerns about Arsenal turning to Chelsea once again to sign a player who may not have performed up to expectations.

He tweeted:

“Am I the only Arsenal fan underwhelmed by this news? Why does Arteta think under-performing Chelsea stars are the missing link to our Title chances?”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Havertz is not one of the best goal-scorers in the Premier League, but Mikel Arteta must have seen something in the German that made him move for him.

We must begin to trust our manager’s judgement as he has shown over time that he rarely misses when he adds a player to his squad.

Havertz might struggle at Chelsea, only to move to the Emirates and become a star player for us, so we need to give the manager the benefit of the doubt.

