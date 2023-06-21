“Underwhelmed” Piers Morgan questions Arsenal’s move for Havertz

Piers Morgan has expressed his disappointment with Arsenal’s pursuit of Kai Havertz from Chelsea, as the Gunners aim to strengthen their squad.
Arsenal has been actively working on securing the German midfielder’s transfer, along with their efforts to sign Declan Rice from West Ham. However, no official announcements have been made thus far.
As the potential deal for Havertz nears completion, Morgan raises concerns about Arsenal turning to Chelsea once again to sign a player who may not have performed up to expectations.
He tweeted:
“Am I the only Arsenal fan underwhelmed by this news? Why does Arteta think under-performing Chelsea stars are the missing link to our Title chances?”
Just Arsenal Opinion
Havertz is not one of the best goal-scorers in the Premier League, but Mikel Arteta must have seen something in the German that made him move for him.
We must begin to trust our manager’s judgement as he has shown over time that he rarely misses when he adds a player to his squad.
Havertz might struggle at Chelsea, only to move to the Emirates and become a star player for us, so we need to give the manager the benefit of the doubt.
Just Arsenal Show – Alfie and Rob are back for the summer! Here they predict every single Arsenal incoming and outgoing this summer, including fees and potential destinations for outgoings.
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
Who gives a monkey what the Bertie thinks.
While a majority of fans on JA will agree with the sentiments expressed by Morgan I find the acquisition of Havertz intriguing for a number of reasons.First of all at 6’2″ he brings a physical dimension to our attack which has been missing for some time and contrary to what has been suggested by some, he is good in the air and adept at finding spaces in the final third. He is not a natural centre forward and seems to have been made a scapegoat for the failure of Chelsea to convert chances throughout last season when virtually every Chelsea player underperformed .To me Havertz will bring more fluidity to our play as he has an aptitude for operating between the lines and has the intelligence to make runs to link up with others like Jesus and our talented wingers.His flexibility is another asset which no doubt appeals to Arteta and it will be very interesting to see how he is used if indeed the deal goes through.On his day Havertz is a class act and the challenge for our Manager is to improve his consistency to bring about another dimension to our attacking capabilities.If and when he pulls on the red shirt Havertz will have my full backing and I would hope those fans who understandably have reservations given the mediocrity of the Chelsea side last season will also get behind the young German.
Is that the same Piers Morgan that wanted Arteta sacked a year ago??