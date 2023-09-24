Underwhelming Arsenal drop two points against Tottenham

Arsenal started the North London Derby with gusto, led by Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah, who posed a significant threat to Spurs in the initial moments. Their efforts bore fruit when Cristian Romero inadvertently netted an own goal, granting Arsenal an early lead.
Nonetheless, Tottenham, displaying fine football, managed to equalise through Son Heung-min, matching Arsenal’s momentum. With the score levelled at one-all, the match hung in the balance, with Arsenal exerting relentless pressure, seeking to replicate their outstanding performance against PSV earlier in the week.
Tottenham, however, demonstrated resilience, withstanding Arsenal’s attacks and remaining competitive. Arsenal’s supporters in the stands had high expectations, even though Spurs had started the season well. Unfortunately, Arsenal struggled to fulfil their early promise in the game.
Their path to regain the lead involved a penalty converted by Bukayo Saka, but this advantage lasted for just a minute, as Son promptly equalised for Spurs once more following an error from Jorginho. Mikel Arteta had to make do without Declan Rice in the second half, as the high-profile signing appeared to have suffered an injury, leaving a noticeable void in the Gunners’ lineup.
In the end, Tottenham earned a well-deserved point, as Arteta’s team selection and tactical adjustments failed to yield the desired impact. The responsibility for the outcome ultimately rested with Arteta himself.
Just Arsenal Opinion
That was rather underwhelming and a huge disappointment, so many players failed to show up and Arteta has some questions to answer, he got it wrong when it mattered.
There are still players within this team that should not be there, no point in picking on any one individual or making a scapegoat of anyone but if this is what our title challenge is going to be like then forget it.
The worst thing was that Tottenham left the Emirates on a high and that should never ever ever happen.
Fatal mistake from Jorginho ruined the day. We could’ve won the game, but let’s just hope we’ll win next time at Spuds’ turf
Arsenal are getting worse and worse with each passing day. We can blame Jorghino but it was very poor performance by everyone involved. Lack of cohesion, lack direction, lack of urgency, too many mistakes, passing errors, and zero efficiency in final third. Our side change and long ball distribution is pathetic and keeper ball distribution was worst of all, couldn’t find his teammate through out the game. Most of our tactic was based on set pieces and corners or penalty but we seem to have little creativity from open play. Our players just seems quite overrated to become second most valuable team in the world. Soon they will be brought down to earth if improvements are not made instantly.
very disappointed. Not fatal by any means but really wanted a win against Spuds and to keep pace with City. Granted Derbys are usually tough but was hoping we’d win at home. i think there were some poor substitutions too. anyway COYG
We still have not figured the number 8 position, Viera and Havartz offer little attacking wise, and do not give us the intensity Xhaka gave us. And with mediocre Eddie, our first team is not good enough.
Vieira, Odegaard and Nketiah got robbed too often for my liking
Not sure why we got rid of Xhaka to sign an epl flop and also play him out of position
Saka seems to be developing a bit of arrogance, I hope it only seemed to me like that, spurs the better team today luckily we managed a draw
It was an exciting game atleast. Somethings were happening…. I liked Saka and Zinchenko apart from Raya. The defenders also played reasonably well but failed to close down Son for the critical first goal. Midfield as commented in the match post itself seemed dead and maybe MA got the subs wrong. Bit of a rough stretch of games coming up lets see if we can get maximum points out of it.
COYG!
Spurs the better team. We were great first 20 mins but as soon as jesus missed his sitter, our tactic of trying to close them of at the back, slowly diminished and we had no other ideas. I thought Viera looked lost and Raya looked decidedly dodgy. Not a good game.
👍
Arsenal simply cannot win the league, because like every other season, we are plagued with injuries.
Martinelli was a loss, but I didn’t feel bad as Trossard comes in. He’s then injured as well, so now it’s the third choice option at LW. We then lose Rice, and Saka looked injured at the end as well. Plus long-term injuries to Partey and Timber. Unbelievable!
I remember Emery’s first season being destroyed by an injury crisis as well.
The Rice one is the final straw. If he’s out for a while then we’re in big trouble.
Do t forget Wenger his whole tenure here ,he was ravaged by injuries to key players
If he admits that then he admits he is a hypocrite. Not that admission is needed anyway!
Wise up HH. ALL humans are hypocrites. You seem surprised that such and such a famous name is a hypocrite Guess what old chum; WE ARE ALL HYPOCRITES. YOU AND I INCLUDED.
It is a perfectly normal part of our shared common human condition and none of us can escape it.
You either observe it and honestly admit it ,or you foolishly deny its evident existence in ALLOF US!
I don’t deny it at all. I have hypocrisy and bias like everyone but the difference between me and someone like thirdman is amount of it and most importantly, honesty.
I will never give a free pass to Arteta on injuries when it’s something every Arsenal manager have suffered. As I have said before, we seem to have this problem more than others over many years.
I am honest when I criticize Arteta for signing average players in my eyes for very high fees and put them on enormous wages, something which was one of Wenger’s undoing. Why does he repeat same mistakes?
We all have some hypocrisy and bias in us but very few of us are honest in our support and judgement and all areas of life.
Rice hasn’t missed more than 2 matches a season for 5 years straight. If he’s proper injured, the fault is definitely at Arsenal.
Spuds played and pressed well, but this was a poor Arsenal display. I struggle to name one player who played well, and Arteta blew this one for me with his selections, set-up and substitutions. Well done to the crowd for keeping going because this display did not merit it. Why did the team look so tired? Is MA overtraining them – hence multiple injuries?
Raya – one good save, some iffy ones and awful distribution. Can no longer be labelled “Mr Calm”. Nervous performance.
G Jesus – ineffective so why not moved centrally in place of…
Nketiah – totally out of his depth, but kept on by MA for 90 mins.
Zinchenko – played too deep so zero effect going forward
Jorginho – overwhelmed, slow, poor. Cannot play single pivot
Saka – started well but faded badly later
Vieira – “the Straw Man” today.
Ode – pressed well but otherwise never saw the ball. The list goes on.
Poor Arteta decisions from start to finish.
These games happen, but this was disappointing.
Did you actually watch the game?
From that rude comment I assume you thought we were terrific, GB? Let’s read the rest of the comments and see whose point of view best reflects fans’ views. If they match yours I will apologise, but your insult was unnecessary. Yes, I did watch the game.
Havertz for me is a real candidate for the worst signing in twenty years. Offers absolutely nothing when he starts or when he comes on as a substitute.
£1,980, 000 for each game he has “played” and nothing.
I would say that Willian was a better signing than Havertz. At least he realised he was terrible and had the decency to cancel his contract.
Havertz will just take the money and claim he is not worried about playing badly. Worst signing ever.
Sorry meant £1,980, 000 for the six games he has played in.
He won some aerial balls and robbed the ball from Spuds
Yeah, there were worse players than him TBH.
This seems to be standard now. Either he is bad or we compliment him for not doing anything particularly wrong. He’s so far from our standards
Me2, Do you have personal vendetta against Kai Havertz? What wrong did he do today? Is he the one who gave away the ball that resulted into second goal? I believe Havertz martialed the midfield well today. Infact the culprit was Joginho who gave away the ball that caused the second goal. Joginho was too light weight for Spurs midfielders.
The injuries could undermine our season. I hope we can find a solution to this unpleasant situation. Already we have the following players out with injuries: Jurrien Timber, Gabriel Martinelli,, Thomas Partey and Trossard. If you add on Leandro Trossard that would simply be ridiculous!
that’s the biggest compliment anyone can give you. “he wasn’t that bad”, “he wasn’t the worst player”. Remember we are supposed to be challenging Man City when you defend below average players. And remember City also have injuries and are in fact missing their most important player and are still running the league. And I don’t wanna hear about money either when Arsenal has been spending tons too.
Good point in the end.
We need a proper CF.
spurs were a tough nut to crack and our players will be counting their bruises tomorrow, especially Saka.
I thought Vieira had a decent game, also Havertz when he came on won a few challenges, both in the air and on the ground, both contrary to some of the comments during the game.
As I said, we need a proper CF, Toney hopefully incoming.
Nketiah wasn’t good
Ødegaard was off
Jesus was completely wasted on the wing
Raya wasn’t as excellent as some had hoped
Saliba is dangling on the edge of world class
Smith Rowe shouldn’t be coming in with 2 mins left
And what the hell was Jorginho thinking? Oh my Partey
Spot on dgr – be ready for GB to accuse you of not watching the game (see above!)
The problem is Arteta, I know some people won’t like this, but let’s face it , Artetas signing were not good enough. Arteta signed Havertz with £65ml while Madison was available for about £25ml. Just name one thing that Havertz does well, letting xshaka leave and bringing useless Havertz is a disaster. It’s not paying big money that brings success it’s being Smart and sporting the right player. Arteta has been awful in the market. Again arsenal players seems to be over pampered, look at the chances we had in the first half, none of them was taken, but xspurds just had half chances and utilized them.
Havertz is a COMPLETE WASTE OF FUNDS. 😟😕
He CAN’T Shoot, CAN’T Tackle, CAN’T Give Killer pass and is very LIGHTWEIGHT.😒
I wonder how he get a Free pass from some Arsenal Fans who CASTIGATED and LAMPOONED the likes of Theo Walcott, Gervihno, Pepe,etc.🙁😏
A TERRIBLE game we were lucky to Draw.😒
The Game simply showed Thomas Partey is the ENGINE ROOM of this Arsenal team.
Our Midfield was in Shambles without him.
Declan Rice doesn’t come near him in Class or Midfield abilities.😕
Also, Lost Faith in Gabriel Jesus today. He CAN’T just be a Number 9 despite wearing the number.😏🙁
Too Wasteful and can’t Concentrate in Matches.
Wishing we could get a Copy Gakpo in January.
We need a Tall, Centerforward!🙂
Hi Vinny – mostly agree with a couple of caveats:
Partey is superb but only plays a third of every season.
Jesus wasn’t great but nobody was, and he was played as a LW not a CF – Nketiah was the CF.
Rumours that we have a pre-contract with Toney for January abound…
Lots of fairly bright but unimportant fan opinions.
To my mind, what is MOST IMPORTANT and is now plain to see , is that AFC are NOT going to win this seasons Prem.
City are well clear, both in points and in quality from ALL the rest.
We are all, playing for second place behind City, the certain four in a row Prem champs to be. To argue differently is to refuse to face reality!
We WILL achieve top four but not the title. Our squad has too many holes STILL.
Not just holes in the squad, but holes from management this year.
Tactically we have regressed from last year, slower play, questionable selections and positioning.
Think it fair to ask “why not strengthen last year’s play and approach” rather than this futile attempt to reinvent the wheel.
Klopp sticks to his system and has a PL title and CL title to show for it.
Pep makes a minor tweak to his tactics; traditional striker broght in, or Stones playing as DM.
Don’t see the benefit of Arteta’s overhaul early this year. Partey as a RB, Havertz out of position as a CM, why the unnecessary reinvention.
I agree that we are out of the title fight, we will have our hands full finishing in the top 4.
And the problem comes from how poorly we went about this past transfer window. We are wasting some of Saka and Martinelli’s years when we don’t put an elite forward in this team. I’ve said all I’ve needed to say about another certain player being signed so I won’t beat a dead horse.
Nobody can convince me that Ramsdale should have been dropped for a loan player especially after Raya’s performance today. Raya’s performance wasn’t bad but it wasn’t special either.
I am sick and tired of Chelsea reject’s weakening our squad.
We were poor today and dreading the Man City game in a few weeks time.
Totally agree. It comes down to Arteta thinking he’s so clever yet again. Nobody can give a good reason Ramsdale has been dropped and nobody can say we look better with Raya. He does the same thing Ramsdale does. It’s a redundant signing and all he’s really done is just piss off a big character, and important character in the squad. Besides for Rice and Timber I am just rolling my eyes of the other signings because they’re so pretentious from a manager who only has 4 years experience and is trying to show everyone how clever he is already. He’s done so much right, so why does he insist on these weird signings.
We need to tell the truth. We have some players who are not good enough. Nketiah, Havertz and Viera are not up to EPL winning standard. Just reality, nothing personal. £65 mill for Havertz when we could have got Maddison for £40 mill. We must be totally bloody mad.
I had commented elsewhere before the match that it would be a tough game for Arsenal given that Spurs had a whole week to prepare for it. The injuries to key players didn’t help matters.
Gabriel Jesus had two glorious chances in the first half which weren’t taken. Would have been a different game if he did.
Can’t really blame Arteta for the team he selected; I think that was his best available.
But what I will continue to question is what he saw in
Kai Havertz that he spent so much money on the player. I haven’t seen anything in his game: no pace, no strength, no…..
Today we met the toughest opposition yet, and we appeared light weight.
Our team looked softer than Liverpool, Spurs and ofcourse ManCity.
We always look vulnerable during counter attacks. Arteta has to fix that if we hope to get somewhere near the top. Yes, Arsenal needs steel.
It was obvious today with out Rice.
The manager decided two Chelsea rejects were the answer and the manager let’s us fall back and give space to the opposition when we are ahead. The spuds were average at best and any title contender would have put them to the sword. Todays game was a disaster and even though its a long road until the end of the season we are just going to be in a battle to get CL football and nothing more.
Losing Rice at halftime (and without Partey on the bench) was pivotal in the second half. Georginho made a mess of thing early on (never really trusted his ability as a stand alone 6).
Overall, it was a reality check for us. Maybe we should stop being overtly confidence.
For team selection, I can’t blame Arteta. But for subs, he got it totally wrong this time.
Obviously, Havertz has nothing to offer as a midfielder, Esr should have been the right sub.
Also, Nketiah should have been the sub instead of Jesus, but it seems Jesus is yet to be 💯 match fit.
Raya over Ramsdale, I’m sorry is a no no. He’s a top goalie but not better than Ramsdale. He’s perfect for 2nd choice.
I’m not happy with the result because we should have sealed it from 1st half but it’s ok. Let’s move on and unto the next. COYG
Havertz has nothing to offer in midfield, upfront or from the bench.
It’s such a shame it was Timber injured. He would have offered Arsenal so much more.
No steel in the team ok. Nketiah was woeful, had to make sure to check if he was still on the pitch. We handed spuds the two goals, Saka poor to let cross for first and as for jorghino!
The gulf with city now appears bigger than last year
We were simply not good enough on the day. Yes, not having Martinelli and Trossard is a big loss, but we still should have done better.
I can see fans are already throwing their toys. I must admit i’m dissapointed as well given the fact that i expected us to drop points post int’l break but to mikel’s former side Everton but unfortunately it was against spuds who are the least teams i’d rather we drop points against. anyways the points have been dropped to continue our planned slow start to the season No time to feel sorry for ourselves, gotta get our acts up and keep the faith. Next stop Brentford,COYG!!!
Declan Rice never missed a game for West Ham. Mr Reliable for the Hammers and never injured.
5.5 games into the season for Arsenal he is quickly picking up the habits of the rest of the squad and is due for an extended spell on the sidelines.
Still – he might be able to pick up a good bargain for a few weeks on the beach now that the holiday season is about to close.
Arsenal have little hope of anything this season…
I think Partey’s return is imminent. just in time for the City game plus Mo is back along with well Jorginho, we are good to go against Brentford,Lens and Bournemouth.
Tottenham were rubbish at the back in the first half, City would have put 3 in the back of the net. What coaching school you need to attend to see that Nketiah is very poor, and it’s my oppinion for the last couple of years.
Not sure Arteta is the coach to win the title. A lot of money spent, not very wise, the team is predictable, slow, scoring from own goal and penalty.
Tottenham were moving the ball nicely at times and it’s just few games under Postecoglou.
I would play Nelson more.