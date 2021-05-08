‘Underwhelming’ – Pundit claims Arsenal job simply ‘too big’ for Arteta

Mikel Arteta‘s job in North London is being questioned at present, with Arsenal on the cusp of failing to earn European football for next term.

The Spaniard appeared to stabilise the team when he initially arrived, with more organisation and fight being shown on the pitch, and he appeared to the be a lucky gem when he guided us to win the FA Cup in his debut season.

Unfortunately, the overall performances of the team haven’t continued on that uphill curve this season, and despite reaching the semi-final of the Europa League, we only sit mid-table domestically, with only four fixtures remaining to try and recoup a respectable finish.

Trevor Sinclair has now claimed that while fans obviously wanted him to do well, his FA Cup success may be the only thing keeping him in the job at present.

Sinclair told TalkSPORT:“As much as you want him to do well as a young manager, he’s brought a trophy to the football club already, which to me is one of the biggest reasons why he’s still in a job.

“You just look at the performances and the lack of consistency and probably the lack of discipline since he’s been in charge.

“It’s just been a bit underwhelming. The Arsenal fans wanted to welcome him back to the club as a success.

“I think he had a fantastic apprenticeship with Pep Guardiola, but this job is far too big.”

Would Mikel still be in the job without that FA Cup victory?

Patrick