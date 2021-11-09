Unfazed Wenger says “the younger generations are in favour” of his sweeping proposals to change football

People hardly change and Arsene Wenger is showing that he is probably never going to stop being an innovator.

The Frenchman changed English football when he arrived on these shores as the manager of Arsenal in the 90s.

His new brand of football made the Gunners one of the best teams to watch and successful.

He spent over two decades at Arsenal before departing in 2018, not exactly in the way he would have wanted.

The ever-interesting Frenchman now works for FIFA where he is the Chief of Global Football Development.

He wants to change football and has proposed a World Cup every two years.

The idea is hard to accept to some fans and football federations who have become accustomed to the World Cup being played every four years.

However, Wenger is defiant and in a recent interview, he insisted that the idea is garnering support from mostly the younger football fans.

The 72-year-old said at ‘The Future of Football’ event on Tuesday as quoted by The Daily Mail: ‘Out of 100 football people we consulted, 99 per cent want changes.

‘We see the results in our polls that the younger generations are in favour (of the World Cup every two years), the generation over 50 is against. There is a split in the way people see the evolution.

‘This year is a good example: we had the Euros – a fantastic tournament in England – then we had the Nations League in Italy (which was) well-attended again. Next year it’s the World Cup, everybody is looking forward to it.

‘No-one has said we don’t want the World Cup because we had the Euros this year. We don’t have to be scared.’