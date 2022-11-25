“Unforgettable moment” Arsenal man reacts to his World Cup debut

Gabriel Martinelli made his World Cup debut for Brazil yesterday after coming on in the second half of their 2-0 win against Serbia.

His selection for the competition caused disagreements in his homeland after Gabriel Barbosa and Roberto Firmino were left at home.

The attacker didn’t start the game, with others ahead of him on the pecking order.

However, he was subbed on before the end of the match as a Richarlison double helped the Brazilians overcome a very physical Serbian side to win the game.

After the match, Martinelli posted a pic of him playing on Twitter and captioned it:

“Unforgettable moment, 1st step taken! Come on, Brazil.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

It is great to see our star man represent his country at the World Cup, a dream come true for the youngster.

Considering his performance for us in this campaign, Martinelli deserves this chance.

He has developed well and is now a mature attacker who plays with a lot of swagger and bravery.

Brazil has so many great forwards in their team and he will learn from them in training.

However, their presence means he might not play many games for them in this competition.

