Unhappy Arsenal fans set to launch a rival club to take them back to their roots

Fans looking to set up a new Arsenal team called Dial Square FC

Arsenal may soon start sharing their fan base with a rival club as some of their disillusioned fans have set the wheels in motion to launch Dial Square FC.

The fans claim that the present Arsenal team has lost its soul and they want to recreate that by developing a new side.

Dial Square FC would be the name of the new club and plans are already at an advanced stage that could see them compete in the Combined County Leagues from next season.

The “Dial Square” in the name takes the club back to the pre-Arsenal days and it was the name the Gunners bore at the time.

Stuart Morgan who has been a long-term Arsenal fan is leading the effort and he is among the group of fans who believe that the club has lost its focus and needs to get back to the root.

“The club has lost its identity in so many different ways,” Morgan told The Athletic per the Standard. “This Arsenal team, the club, the set-up, the stadium, is nothing like it was in its heyday.

“It’s so commercialised, I sit in club level. It’s soulless, it’s lifeless, it’s not Arsenal Football Club.

“The reason I wanted to do this project is to go back to beginning, to try and get back to that original Arsenal.”

I am not sure how to take this, to be honest, I can understand the anger and how disillusioned some of the fans have become but their timing seems a little off.

The club could be on the cusp of a new era under Mikel Arteta and setting up a rival Arsenal team does seem a little counter-productive.