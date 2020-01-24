Unhappy Arsenal fans set to launch a rival club to take them back to their roots

Fans looking to set up a new Arsenal team called Dial Square FC
Arsenal may soon start sharing their fan base with a rival club as some of their disillusioned fans have set the wheels in motion to launch Dial Square FC.
The fans claim that the present Arsenal team has lost its soul and they want to recreate that by developing a new side.
Dial Square FC would be the name of the new club and plans are already at an advanced stage that could see them compete in the Combined County Leagues from next season.
The “Dial Square” in the name takes the club back to the pre-Arsenal days and it was the name the Gunners bore at the time.
Stuart Morgan who has been a long-term Arsenal fan is leading the effort and he is among the group of fans who believe that the club has lost its focus and needs to get back to the root.
“The club has lost its identity in so many different ways,” Morgan told The Athletic per the Standard. “This Arsenal team, the club, the set-up, the stadium, is nothing like it was in its heyday.
“It’s so commercialised, I sit in club level. It’s soulless, it’s lifeless, it’s not Arsenal Football Club.
“The reason I wanted to do this project is to go back to beginning, to try and get back to that original Arsenal.”
I am not sure how to take this, to be honest, I can understand the anger and how disillusioned some of the fans have become but their timing seems a little off.
The club could be on the cusp of a new era under Mikel Arteta and setting up a rival Arsenal team does seem a little counter-productive.
Great idea, but some fans like me might not be able to live long enough to see it compete in EPL
And you’re right about the timing. Dial Square FC founders should have watched what Arteta would achieve next season first
Obviously not a true fan.
Anyways, who cares it is not Arsenal so they can fail for all I care.
Perfectly understndable reaction by fans who havehad enough of Kroenke and the and moral corruotion that has taken over not just our club but the whole corporate business of top level PREM football. That being said, it is a hopeles and forlorn conception doomed to amount to nothing of substnce. FC United of Manchester was started for the same brave and understandable reason and is also doomed to stay in way lower levels. Just the awful , depressing reality of how corporate wealth crushes all attempts to re-start the moral code that top once clubs had but which died once and for all with the advent of the Prem league and mass corporte control of all football business. Corporate business and morality are incompatible . Don’t shoot the messenger please, but accept this awful reality, whilst applauding the spirit of those brave souls who start valient but hopeless causes.
I have to agree with you that the venture is unlikely to succeed in a big way but a big but goes to Wimbledon who were disenfranchised after the move to MK and rebuilt their team. Never say never but I was born an Arsenal fan courtesy of both sides of my family and can’t imagine being anything else other than a Gooner. Nor can my brother, my cousins, my children; it’s in the DNA. I wish them every success and will keep a friendly eye out for them – in the same way that I check on Barnet as I lived nearby years back
Dial Square in Woolwich is where our team originated, from Dial Square FC, to Royal Arsenal, then Woolwich Arsenal to The Arsenal of today.
Just google it and you will all understand where we came from, our history. Well worth a read and well worth a visit.