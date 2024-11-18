Unhappy Arsenal striker-target advised to leave PSG as soon as possible

Randal Kolo Muani of France scores his team's first goal with a header as Unai Simon of Spain fails to make a save during the UEFA EURO 2024 Semi-Final match between Spain and France at Munich Football Arena on July 09, 2024 in Munich, Germany. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

If Arsenal target Randall Kolo Muani is wise, he’ll listen to French World Cup-winning football pundit Bixente Lizarazu’s advice and force a move away from PSG.

“He doesn’t have a good standing with Luis Enrique,” Lizarazu said on Le10Sport). “This is his second season. For me, it’s very simple — he has to leave; he needs to find a coach who will give him that confidence because he’s been in this instability for too long.

“You’re always waiting for a positive relationship with a coach, and when you’re not playing, there’s only frustration. After a while, it becomes hard to bear, and he doesn’t want to drag it out. He has to leave.”

In the summer of 2023, Muani made the headline switch from Bundesliga side Frankfurt to Arsenal. The Frenchman had in the 2022–23 season captivated football fans with his consistency in front of goal; in 32 Bundesliga games he racked up an impressive 15 goals and 11 assists. That league return and his heroics at the Qatar World Cup had him in demand in the summer of 2023, but PSG won his race.

In his second season in Paris, Muani has encountered challenges at Parc des Princes.

PSG coach Luis Enrique simply doesn’t think highly of him or believes he’s the right fit for his project. This is clear by the fact that he doesn’t seem ready to offer him a major role in his team. In fact, Enrique would prefer to use a midfielder in the striking position instead of Muani, who is a striker.

TBR recently revealed that Arsenal was among the Premier League teams that received an offer to sign him.

They should consider signing him… And he should make it easier by submitting a transfer request.

As badly as the Gunners need attacking reinforcements, they should investigate the Muani swoop. Given his pace and versatility, Muani could potentially add a new dynamic to the Arsenal team, providing the much-needed upgrade over Gabriel Jesus and Raheem Sterling.

Over the years, Arteta has been able to maximize players who struggled to reach their potential. He has rejuvenated Havertz and Martin Odegaard, and Muani could be the next. The fact that the 25-year-old isn’t playing much for PSG but is excelling with the French national team suggests that he is a quality player. A team signing him from PSG should see it as a transfer opportunity too tempting to pass up.

Peter Rix

