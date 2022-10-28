Unhappy Arteta admits Arsenal “were nowhere near our level” against PSV

We all know that Arsenal only narrowly beat PSV at the Emirates last week, but there were very few pundits that didn’t think we would be able to get the single point we needed in Holland to secure our status as group winners, especially as PSV were beaten by the Dutch minnows Groningen at the weekend.
But the Gunners seemed to be totally over-run by PSV and in the first half the Dutch had two excellent goals in the back of Ramsdale’s net in the first half, but to ther relief of Arsenal fans they were both ruled out by VAR decisions in our favour.
PSV wre not deterred though and continued to embarras the Gunners in the second half, scoring two goals and getting yet another ruled out for offside. We looked a shadow of the side that carried all before them in the early part of the season, and Mikel Arteta could only congratulate Ruud van Nistelroy’s side after the game, and wonder what has gone wrong with our superstars. He told Arsenal.com: “Yeah, it’s the end of a long run. Today’s the first defeat after a long period. It’s time to reset, to analyse what happened. Congratulations to PSV – they were the better team and they deserved to win the game. There’s no question about that. We were nowhere near our level today, especially the way we competed.”
It is obvious that our levels have dropped recently and fatigue seemed to affect our performances. After a few 1-0 wins, we finally dropped points at Southampton at the weekend, and Arteta was asked if he saw this defeat coming: “I don’t know.” he continued. “We have periods where we’ve been excellent and periods where we’ve suffered. For sure, we haven’t had the consistency for 95 minutes to maintain the level we want. That’s the next challenge and the next aim for this team. Today I think it was very different, right from the beginning. Even though we had periods where we controlled the game, I didn’t feel that we had the threat and the aggression that we’ve been playing at.
“That was worrying. In the second half, the moment something went wrong, we just went down and we didn’t really find moments to give us some hope to react and get something out of the game.”
It was certainly a very disappointing night for our traveling fans, and the team themselves must be wondering what has gone wrong.
All we can do is regroup and try and get back to winning ways against Nottm Forest at the weekend…
No cohesion, no energy, and some of the players looked absolutely shattered, our last five games have been very under par and it was fortunate it was only two goals we lost by, as it could have been five or six. We need a plan B, last night we went back to playing sideways and backward. We have the Forest game on Sunday which could be a potential banana skin for us. We have three league games and one EL game left, if we return to winning ways I can see why we can’t win all four games and remain top of the PL going into the WC. We need to buy some players in January, as our so-called second team isn’t good enough. Nkeitah isn’t good enough for backup for Jesus, who himself needs to start scoring. Last night’s game was a shambles from Ramsdale’s miss at a punch clear of the ball to the rest of the team playing like headless chickens. We need a winger, striker and midfielder, so it’s over to Edu and Arteta. Too many fans panicking over last night’s game, it happens. Top of the league and one win away from topping our EL table, not bad at all
Any fan who deals in realism knew this was coming. Our last 4 games have shown it. Huge periods of ineffective banal football lacking energy and attacking intent.
It highlights the lightweight nature alsomof the squad. Nketiah hyoe has been borderline childish. For years he has proven to have flashes but general substandard qualities. Here that message burned bright. Sambi isnt progressing. Saliba is young. Vieira physically bereft. The strongest 11 are burning out and not rotated because the back ups are not good enough. Added to all that Gapko and Simons showed arsenal fans what they think Saka and Marti are, but aren’t
We all know that without another top quality striker, top quality midfielder, and probably 1 or 2 more signings, this squad is too thin to challenge for a title + Europa. Due to squad thinness Arteta gambled against PSV with a sub-strength team and it quickly went wrong. A full-strength team from the beginning would have done better, but the squad is too thin to risk that, so back to the fact that the squad is too thin. Nobody expected Arsenal to be where they are in the League right now, and it’s unsustainable without either a massive amount of luck or some clever business’s in January, or a bit of both.
It’s really worrying how our intensity has dropped off so much since the Liverpool game.
We have struggled for better performances since.
We can’t be already tired this early in the season surely. If it’s true that we are already fatigued in October then we are in serious trouble.
Can’t be talking about being tired after just 100m in a marathon..