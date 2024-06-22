United worried about Arsenal’s interest in Zirkzee as the Gunners hold a key advantage

Arsenal and Manchester United are both in the running for Joshua Zirkzee, with both clubs considering bringing him to the Premier League.

The Dutchman was in fine form for Bologna last season, earning him a place in the Netherlands squad for Euro 2024.

Bologna also qualified for the Champions League thanks to his goals and overall performance, which has now attracted interest from several clubs.

Arsenal wants him in their squad, but Manchester United is keener and worried about the Gunners’ interest.

A report on Football Insider claims United fears they will miss out on signing him if Arsenal gets serious because the Gunners have Champions League football, while they do not.

Zirkzee is already set to play in the competition for Bologna next term and might make that a requirement before changing clubs.

This would be an advantage for Arsenal but a significant blow for United, and the report claims the Red Devils are concerned about it.

Just Arsenal Opinion

We have been one of the progressing teams in the last two terms, and United is not close to our level in terms of rebuilding and development.

We expect Zirkzee to pick us, but he has other suitors who can also offer him Champions League football.

