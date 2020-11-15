“Unleash him on the left” Scotland fan calls for Tierney promotion

Kieran Tierney is one of Arsenal’s most reliable players at the moment and he is also the club’s undisputed first-choice left-back.

However, in his national team, he has to fight for a place in the left-back spot with Liverpool’s Andy Robertson, who is also the Scottish national team captain.

The Arsenal man has had to play as a left centre-back because of Robertson, but that is not a decision that every Scotland fan agrees with.

Robertson is a bigger talent having won the Champions League and the Premier League with Liverpool in recent seasons but some fans still feel that Tierney is a better left-back when compared to the Liverpool man.

Scotland secured their place in next year’s Euros when they beat Serbia on penalties on Thursday.

However, they faced Slovakia in their Nations League game today and lost the game 1-0.

Robertson didn’t play, and that gave Tierney the chance to play as a left-back, and he impressed.

One fan phoned the Daily Record Hotline and made his point on starting Tierney ahead of Robertson.

Ian Tomlinson said: “Kieran Tierney is a better left-back than Andy Robertson and Sunday proved it for me. He can dip the shoulder and take out defenders with pace and skill whereas Robertson struggles with this an relies on crossing from deeper.

“This boy is wasted at centre half it is time to unleash him on the left.”