Arsenal News Gooner News

Unlikely Arsenal star issues rallying cry following successive defeats

Dani Ceballos has called for the team to ‘get up’ and ‘#KeepWorking’ after his Arsenal side registered two consecutive league defeats.

Our side lost 1-0 to Leicester on Sunday evening, despite controlling much of the game, much like a week earlier when they had much the better of the game against Manchester City in another 1-0 loss.

The finishing let us down on both occasions, and the Real Madrid loanee Ceballos has urged the club to get back on track, stating his belief in the side.

We will now get the chance to get a boost to our form by taking on Dundalk in the Europa League come Thursday, but will then face the daunting task of going to Old Trafford to take on Manchester United.

The battlecry will hopefully have brought an extra element to training this week, as that post will surely have been brought to London Colney this week as they look to get over their recent setbacks.

Ceballos joined the club on loan from Real Madrid last summer, before rejoining the club in August on a second loan, but his post tells me that he could well be open to staying in the long-term, and could potentially become a leader in the group.

Has Ceballos done enough to be considered a long-term option in Mikel Arteta’s midfield? Would the arrival of Houssem Aouar or alike be the end of Ceballos at the Emirates?

Patrick

More Stories / Latest News
Posted by

Tags Dani Ceballos

1 Comment

Add a Comment
  1. durand says:
    October 27, 2020 at 3:38 pm

    Hopefully not too strenuous of a training session. Apparently some players are fatigued after 9 games this session, and playing on Thursday and Sunday may be asking too much of our players.
    Perhaps Arteta will revisit his stance on Saliba after fatigue issues and injuries in the back, as well as Mustafi apparently off in the Summer. Mustafi transfer unlikely when he can hold out for a free move in the Summer. Rather Saliba get some chances over an average CB who plans to move on at year’s end.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors
JustArsenal Top Ten UK Blogs