Unlikely Arsenal star issues rallying cry following successive defeats

Dani Ceballos has called for the team to ‘get up’ and ‘#KeepWorking’ after his Arsenal side registered two consecutive league defeats.

Our side lost 1-0 to Leicester on Sunday evening, despite controlling much of the game, much like a week earlier when they had much the better of the game against Manchester City in another 1-0 loss.

The finishing let us down on both occasions, and the Real Madrid loanee Ceballos has urged the club to get back on track, stating his belief in the side.

🔴⚪️We had to get up once and made it. And I'm sure we'll make it again. 💪We're a team. We're Arsenal. We'll always fight. 🙌🏻I believe in this team to the death, and in each and everyone of my teammates. 🤜🏼🤛🏼We're Gunners!🙌🏻@Arsenal #AlwaysGunners #KeepWorking pic.twitter.com/9oaBQFB9Jo — Daniel Ceballos (@DaniCeballos46) October 26, 2020

We will now get the chance to get a boost to our form by taking on Dundalk in the Europa League come Thursday, but will then face the daunting task of going to Old Trafford to take on Manchester United.

The battlecry will hopefully have brought an extra element to training this week, as that post will surely have been brought to London Colney this week as they look to get over their recent setbacks.

Ceballos joined the club on loan from Real Madrid last summer, before rejoining the club in August on a second loan, but his post tells me that he could well be open to staying in the long-term, and could potentially become a leader in the group.

Has Ceballos done enough to be considered a long-term option in Mikel Arteta’s midfield? Would the arrival of Houssem Aouar or alike be the end of Ceballos at the Emirates?

