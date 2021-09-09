Unpopular opinion – Eddie Nketiah is set to star for Arsenal this season

There is lots of talk about our young striker, who is believed to have had a move away from Arsenal fall through because of his wage demands, but Eddie Nketiah is primed for an impressive season.

The 22 year-old was our standout performed in pre-season, and in my opinion he would have been a big plus to our team in the absence of both Lacazette and Aubameyang in our opening fixtures, but fell foul of injury.

Even in training, Nketiah appears to be focused and working hard, and I believe this is all going to pay off this season for him, as he will earn his way into the manager’s thinking.

Whether Eddie is primed to smash his way onto the senior scene because he is trying to build interest in his signature for when he becomes available on a free next summer, or because he has been told to earn his place in the team to show he is worthy a key role which could see him sign a new deal, I’m sure that he is gearing up for a big year, and his rise to prominence could well soften the blow of losing Lacazette for free next summer.

Can anyone else see the signs that this will be Nketiah’s breakthrough season?

Patrick