Unpopular opinion: I’d take Danny Ings over Alexandre Lacazette at the moment

Alexandre Lacazette is one of my favourite Arsenal players. I love the Frenchman’s close control and how he controls the ball when he scores.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scores lots of goals, but when Lacazette scores, you can see that he is a classy finisher.

The Frenchman has been an important part of the Arsenal team since he joined us, and he would probably play an important role in the team going forward under Mikel Arteta.

However, I have been worried about his lack of goals on a consistent basis, and to be honest, a part of me wants us to part ways with him and sign a replacement.

I don’t want just any replacement. The striker that I think would satisfy my test for more goals from another striker at the Emirates, is Danny Ings.

The former Liverpool man has become a monster in front of goal since he left the Reds to revive his career.

Ings’ goal-scoring ability was never in doubt, however, injuries had caused problems for him for so long that it felt like he would never reach his potential.

In 36 league games this season, Ings has scored 20 goals while Lacazette has 10 league goals from 28 league games.

I think that we need to catch up with our rivals as soon as we can and Ings is so proven that I think if we sell Lacazette to sign him, we would bring success back to the Emirates faster than we think.

I know the timing of this piece is not great after the immense performances that Lacazette has put in this week but he has not been consistent enough and a couple of great games does not make up for how many times he has been found wanting in an Arsenal shirt.

Right now, this may be an unpopular opinion but I honestly do feel that Ings would give us more.

An article from Ime