(Unpopular opinion) Leno is not good enough for Arsenal

Much of the spotlight this summer has been about who would keep the number one spot for this season, and guest writer Shenel believes Arsenal’s decision was the wrong one.

There was such a contrast last night between Emiliano Martinez and Bernd Leno. For Leno it was another night and just another day at the office with multiple goals conceded. For Martinez it was another clean sheet!

Emi’s Villa side played Fulham and bagged all three points with a 3-0 win over the cottagers at Craven Cottage!

In contrast to his performance though, Leno was shaky, uncomfortable, and conceded three goals, following on from the goal he conceded against West Ham last week!

I have said before and I will say it again, but I definitely do not rate Leno, and I think the defence feels vulnerable with him in goal too! They lack confidence and it is clear to see they are uncomfortable with him behind them, unlike what they felt like when Martinez was in goal!

I do not know what Runarsson will bring but surely, he can’t be as bad as Leno!

I am not saying had Martinez been in goal in our past two games we wouldn’t have conceded, but something tells me he would have done his best to save the shots and goals.

That is something I feel cannot be said for Leno! I hardly see him catch, he always punches and that is bad enough!

Out of three games for Leno in the Premier League so far, he has conceded four goals and in two games for Emi he has conceded none despite having to deal with a penalty!

What a disappointment Leno is for me, the mistakes he makes is costing us games when normally it is the defence that is at fault, but I blame him for yesterday and for the previous goal conceded too! I know we need to back him, but I have seen enough to know he won’t change!

I really do not rate him, and I definitely don’t think he deserves to be number one at the club!

Some interesting claims from our guest writer Shenel on the man who was voted as second for the Player of the Year Award only this summer… Does anyone agree?

Patrick