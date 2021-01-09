Unpopular Opinion: Paying Ozil off would be a loss to Arsenal long term

The latest report on the future of Mesut Ozil says that the German is on the verge of leaving Arsenal with the club looking to pay him off (The Star).
He hasn’t played football for us since March, and the more we keep him in our team, the more bad press he attracts.
The club will have hoped that he would have some shame and leave because he isn’t playing regularly for them, but that hasn’t been the case as he looks prepared to remain with us until his current runs out.
Arsenal wants to get rid of him for good and it seems that they would be willing to hand him a payoff to pack his bags.
While this looks like the sensible thing to do, it seems that Arsenal is showing just too much desperation. All Ozil ever wanted was to ensure that he wins the battle between him and the club.
The German has been cool while we struggle and have to answer to the media over his future and non-participation in games.
If we agree to pay him off now, it plays right into his hands, and it means we are losing to him yet again.
There is truly no best way to end this Ozil saga, but we have to accept that we are taking a loss in this situation and that will help us better deal with things in the future.
I am already afraid of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang giving us a similar situation, and it wouldn’t appear smart to repeat the same mistake with Alex Lacazette.
Arsenal should play hardball with Ozil and set a precedent for the future.
An article from Ime
Serves Arsenal right
For what? No longer needing or wanting him. I guess no player has even been unwanted/needed and the club try to sell that player. Its different when its mustfi or kola etc when they dont have the fan boys, everyone is happy to see them leave. But Ozil situation is different some how 🤔 its called favoritism
Some people are so naïve it is not even funny.
You have 2 legal options: Pay him now or pay him later. All while he names his price.
It would depend on the amount of lump sum payment. Arsenal could also pay him in installments if it would be better for their finance, as long as Ozil’s presence wouldn’t disrupt the dressing room
Would have thought the Arsenal game against Newcastle would be the talking point tonight
Yeah it should be. But we are all guilty of jumping on the ozil posts, me included. The soon its over the better. A much more united arsenal fan base.
Anyway the game showed us clearly who should be starting in the prem and who shouldnt. Hope MA saw it too.
KT MOTM
Yes Dan, well said, and see my post below👇writt3n before I saw yours.
👍 Spot on, Dan
I dont think Arsenal want to pay him off.
He can rot on the reserves for another 6 months if he doesn’t budge. Its all the same for Arsenal.
His recents tweets show the kind of toxic personality he carries on the inside. His situation is miles different from Kolasinac, why tweet about him to slight my club? Childish adult. He should just leave, my club will recoup the money one way or the other, sooner or later. His presence has divided the dressing room, which is even costing us more than the 350k weekly on every match day. Good riddance to greedy selfish rubbish.
We’ve just won an important game and yet another fricking Ozil article pops up! Are you writers bloody obsessed?
And Ime, you just don’t get it, if we pay him off now it could cost us less than if he leaves at the end of the season and also the articles then end NOW, unless of course you come up with another one titled “How’s Ozil doing at Galatasanikos” or wherever he ends up. Sheesh !
Ask how many people will drive him to the airport for free?
Smith Rowe has created more chances than Ozil in a year before being frozen out
What a waste of money
None of the top clubs want him
Why do we pay him off
He’s moving to another club anyway
Can anyone explain to me why we need to pay him off
He has a contract that pays him until it ends on 30th June. On 1st July the Club need not pay him. What would you do PAL? Walk away from £350k a week for that time? If the Club want him gone they pay up the contract early. If not, the player stays and collects the money at the end of the month like everyone else.
More importantly, any news on the Mar tinelli injury?
YESTERDAY I PREDICTED JUST FIVE OZIL ARTICLES TODAY. Anyone keeping count, as I have now lost count? Hard to keep up with them all unless you treat it as a full time job.
Ironically that is something the man himself has never done with his Arsenal career. Part time at best! But he is being loyal to our club so we are told, eh! So thats alright then!
What a conundrum…this should have been resolved in the off-season, especially since he never featured after we returned to play last year…it’s clear the club tried to “Sanchez” him following the whole pay cut issue in the hopes of winning the PR war…I’m not even sure how I would have played this simply because I don’t know dirty things have actually gotten behind the scenes…the biggest problem is that our only legitimate trading partner is a MLS squad due to their flexibility when it comes to salary cap exemptions for particular players(like with Beckham, Keene, Ibra, Kaka, Nani etc…) there’s no way we can functionally do a deal with a Turkish club because they can’t afford to give him a multi-year deal and we would only be supplementing it for the remainder of this season…it’s too bad for all involved, with one caveat, Ozil is the only one ultimately benefitting from the whole debacle because he’s getting paid regardless