Unpopular Opinion: Saka may have passed his peak 

Bukayo Saka has recently signed a new long-term contract at Arsenal, but questions are already being raised about whether that decision could prove to be a risk for the club. While he remains one of the most talented players in the squad, his recent performances have led to growing scrutiny.

Saka has not consistently reached the high standards he previously set, and there is a belief among some observers that he has struggled to rediscover his best form following injury setbacks. Fitness issues have disrupted his rhythm, and since returning from his most recent layoff, he has not appeared as influential as before.

Concerns over form and fitness

Injuries have been a recurring issue, affecting both his availability and overall performance level. There are concerns that he has taken longer than expected to regain sharpness, which has impacted his output on the pitch. This has led to speculation about whether he can return to his peak form in the near future.

Statistically, there has been a noticeable decline. Since the 2023 to 2024 season, Saka has not produced the same level of goal contributions, recording 16 goal involvements in the Premier League last term. In the current campaign, he has managed only nine, with injuries continuing to disrupt his progress.

Long-term decision under scrutiny

Despite these concerns, Saka’s quality is not in doubt, and he remains a key figure within the Arsenal squad. However, the decision to commit to a long-term contract has prompted debate, particularly if his performances do not improve in the coming months.

Arsenal will be hoping that, with improved fitness and consistency, he can rediscover the form that made him one of the most effective attackers in the league. If he continues to struggle, however, the contract decision may come under increasing scrutiny as the club evaluates its long-term planning.