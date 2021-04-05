Unpredictable Arsenal losing to Liverpool is hardly a surprise

Unpredictable Arsenal on show once again!
So we lost yet again, to Liverpool, yet again. Is it a shock? No not really, as it seems to be the norm now.
But what I believe is that if we had played them straight after the West Ham game and before the international break, then we may have had a different outcome. Although that is no excuse, and we know breaks happen in a season where players go off to their respective international sides and then return, but the way we returned and the performance we put out, as much as it pains me to say, it really did not come as a surprise given how inconsistent we have been and I am sure will continue to be.
Although Arteta claims he was very disappointed with the loss and the “unacceptable performance” of his team, I can’t help but think that the focus of the players and the manager himself is solely on the Europa League given how far off we are of the top four, it seems as though he has given up rather subtly, of us getting European football next season through the league route.
Of course we want to see our players fight week in week out, but if one week we win the other week we lose or draw, games have just become so unpredictable that as a lifelong Arsenal fan who has seen many great seasons and games, it becomes too unsettling and the passion and excitement I once had for watching my beloved Arsenal seems to be slowly fading away because there is no fun or confidence in watching the team anymore, knowing that the outcome is just too unpredictable.
I don’t know if that is down to the fact that the players don’t seem to be enjoying it as much, if the manager has been getting decisions wrong and cannot change it for the sake of his pride, or if Arsenal really is not the Arsenal of old and won’t ever be anymore! But whatever it is quickly needs to be rectified to save this season and to show everyone what Arsenal really is and to get back to where we once belonged. Gooners!?
Shenel Osman
But hey, at least we had a good half against West Ham?
I fear for our wonderful club, it is being taken to a bad place by the people in charge of the club and the team. We have lost our great Arsenal and i see no end in sight. Sorry to those who find that pessimistic but i see nothing to change that.
Reggie
You fear..I think your fears are already reality and has been for the past 10 to 15 years
Selling top players to balance the books and replacing with sub standard players season in season out.
Lining the pockets of the fat cats who have been running the club and for those fans moaning about below par football we are watching. Managers taking the heat for players who have no drive or desire to play for us. Big contracts awarded and then we can move them on and then saying we need to move them out and replace.
It’s a mess and has been for many a year
One thing we can all agree on.. no matter about the moans and groans that keep appearing on here and other sites is that we all bleed red and white and who ever is in charge now or in the future we will be still following our beloved arsenal through thick and thin and believe me I have seen many a thin in the past
Onwards and upwards
We were a little bit unlucky with Tierney’s and Luiz injuries and Xhaka’s illness. I believe with these three players fit we would have had a better chance.