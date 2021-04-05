Unpredictable Arsenal losing to Liverpool is hardly a surprise

Unpredictable Arsenal on show once again!

So we lost yet again, to Liverpool, yet again. Is it a shock? No not really, as it seems to be the norm now.

But what I believe is that if we had played them straight after the West Ham game and before the international break, then we may have had a different outcome. Although that is no excuse, and we know breaks happen in a season where players go off to their respective international sides and then return, but the way we returned and the performance we put out, as much as it pains me to say, it really did not come as a surprise given how inconsistent we have been and I am sure will continue to be.

Although Arteta claims he was very disappointed with the loss and the “unacceptable performance” of his team, I can’t help but think that the focus of the players and the manager himself is solely on the Europa League given how far off we are of the top four, it seems as though he has given up rather subtly, of us getting European football next season through the league route.

Of course we want to see our players fight week in week out, but if one week we win the other week we lose or draw, games have just become so unpredictable that as a lifelong Arsenal fan who has seen many great seasons and games, it becomes too unsettling and the passion and excitement I once had for watching my beloved Arsenal seems to be slowly fading away because there is no fun or confidence in watching the team anymore, knowing that the outcome is just too unpredictable.

I don’t know if that is down to the fact that the players don’t seem to be enjoying it as much, if the manager has been getting decisions wrong and cannot change it for the sake of his pride, or if Arsenal really is not the Arsenal of old and won’t ever be anymore! But whatever it is quickly needs to be rectified to save this season and to show everyone what Arsenal really is and to get back to where we once belonged. Gooners!?

Shenel Osman