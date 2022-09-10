Unscheduled Premier League break likely to aid Arsenal rivals? (Opinion)

There is no Premier League football this weekend following the unfortunate death of HM the Queen, and we are expected to see next weekend’s fixtures called off also, and I feel like Arsenal will not be the winners from the postponements.

We are still expected to be in action on Thursday when we are scheduled to play host to PSV in the Europa League, which should help us to maintain some form and keep in the swing of things, but with a potential two weeks without Premier League football when we were flying high cannot have been ideal.

While we could take positives from the fact that we could have Emile Smith Rowe, Thomas Partey and Cedric Soares back from injury when we are next in action now, we have coped without the trio so far this season, and I believe we would have continued our top form regardless.

Our rivals are definitely boosted by the break however. Chelsea have just changed manager to bring Graham Potter in to replace Thomas Tuchel, and this means that he will now have an extended time to work with his new squad before having to try and turn his side’s PL form around.

Manchester United clearly need more time with their new boss, with some new signings likely to be regulars in their side once given time to settle, and while they have a four-game winning streak to boast at present, their football is definitely not the finished article.

Liverpool are yet another side who have had issues thus far, and they will no doubt be one to watch on their return to PL football when we return also.

It may be nice having out time at the top extended, not that I believe we were on course to slip up against either of Everton or Brentford, but I think our rivals definitely get the better deal by the latest unscheduled (but understandable) break from the beautiful game.

Patrick