Unsettled Arsenal Target Demands Clarity Amid Ongoing Exit Rumours

In a massive blow to Arsenal, Rodrygo is still unsure about leaving the Santiago Bernabéu.

Toward the end of last season under Carlo Ancelotti, the Brazilian forward lost his place in Real Madrid’s starting XI. Following Ancelotti’s departure, the arrival of Xabi Alonso gave Rodrygo fresh hope of reviving his fortunes in Madrid.

In the build-up to the FIFA Club World Cup, Rodrygo was reportedly working hard in training to re-establish himself. Alonso handed him a start in their opener against Al Hilal, offering a potential lifeline.

Rodrygo did manage to register an assist, but overall failed to impress in a 1–1 draw against the Saudi Pro League side.

Güler takes centre stage as Rodrygo falls down the pecking order

In an effort to bounce back from a sluggish World Cup start, Alonso made changes, and Rodrygo lost his place. He has since failed to reclaim a starting role, with Turkish starlet Arda Güler now ahead of him in the pecking order. The teenager has seized his opportunity, pushing Rodrygo further into the shadows.

He also finds himself behind the likes of Kylian Mbappé, Vinícius Júnior and rising talent Gonzalo García. Meanwhile, speculation around Argentine wonderkid Franco Mastantuono only adds to the competition threatening Rodrygo’s role.

Rodrygo remains hopeful despite limited game time

Despite the obvious case for seeking a move, Rodrygo remains unconvinced. According to AS, the forward is prepared to stay at the Bernabéu, but only if he receives assurances that he will be a key part of Alonso’s plans and get consistent game time.

That stance could leave Arsenal fans frustrated. With the Gunners actively exploring attacking options this summer, including Noni Madueke and Eberechi Eze, Rodrygo’s hesitation may end up costing him a rare opportunity to secure minutes in his preferred role on the left wing.

As cited by Fabrizio Romano, Arsenal’s forward plans are beginning to take shape. If Rodrygo continues to delay a decision, he risks watching this window pass him by.

What do you make of Rodrygo’s position, Gooners? And the alternatives that Arsenal are progressing?

