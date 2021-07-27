Unsettled Odegaard could make an unexpected return to Arsenal

Martin Odegaard could make a sensational return to Arsenal for the 2021/2022 season after returning to Real Madrid.

The Norway captain was in fine form for the Gunners in the second half of last season when he was at the Emirates on loan from Madrid.

The Gunners made it clear that they wanted to retain him and have maintained their interest in his signature.

However, he wants to have a successful career at Real and has prioritised breaking into Carlo Ancelotti’s squad for the upcoming season.

In a boost to Arsenal’s chances of landing him, it seems all isn’t well with the Norwegian back in Spain.

Cadena SER is reporting that he has not looked happy on his return as he prepares for the upcoming season with his Madrid teammates.

The report says he has looked disconnected from what is happening at Madrid and the option of a return to Arsenal is still very much open for him at the moment.

Arsenal will jump at the chance to bring Odegaard back to the Emirates and will hope this report is true and that he asks to leave Madrid again.

Arsenal has targeted several midfielders in this transfer window, but the availability of Odegaard could change their plans.