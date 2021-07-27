Unsettled Odegaard could make an unexpected return to Arsenal

Martin Odegaard could make a sensational return to Arsenal for the 2021/2022 season after returning to Real Madrid.
The Norway captain was in fine form for the Gunners in the second half of last season when he was at the Emirates on loan from Madrid.
The Gunners made it clear that they wanted to retain him and have maintained their interest in his signature.
However, he wants to have a successful career at Real and has prioritised breaking into Carlo Ancelotti’s squad for the upcoming season.
In a boost to Arsenal’s chances of landing him, it seems all isn’t well with the Norwegian back in Spain.
Cadena SER is reporting that he has not looked happy on his return as he prepares for the upcoming season with his Madrid teammates.
The report says he has looked disconnected from what is happening at Madrid and the option of a return to Arsenal is still very much open for him at the moment.
Arsenal will jump at the chance to bring Odegaard back to the Emirates and will hope this report is true and that he asks to leave Madrid again.
Arsenal has targeted several midfielders in this transfer window, but the availability of Odegaard could change their plans.
am i the only one, who see nothing special about odegaard?
I think hes an average players
capable of the odd sublime game but he’s too inconsistant – most weeks it would be like having Ozil back in the team!
Abraham on loan apparently !
Ramsdale for 25 mill
And now bloody Odegaard
This is what happens when you finish 8th for 2 years running ,the top players do not want to come and play the football we have been served up for the last 18 months and with no European football the odds decrease every season we are out of the top 4 ,this could be a long way back up .
Money should have been spent getting in a top top manager not wasting funds transfer window after transfer window .
Abraham on loan 😂😂😂😂SMFH
We need more than Martin but if it’s a loan deal to have the option to buy then by all means welcome back Ødegaard 👌🔥 if he shines then he is into his last year of his deal in Madrid we can get him alot cheaper next season permantly and use funds elsewhere to strengthen this summer
Plus he would want to stay I believe anyway if he returns, did he not say he wants to settle and fits the type of profile attacker we need and can make better? He is only 22.
Lokonga a great replacement for Matteo as I wanted him to return but happy with this exchange. Taveres will be a good back up for Tierney also.
This ben white deal has me puzzled, £50m!!! Really? We need to sell then Chambers, Bellerin & Kolasnic just to fund that deal. Saliba was there to start playing alongside Gabriel when hes ready and settled at the club, Holding did really well last season.
Anyway let’s hope for more deals when Xhaka & Bellerin leave. I’d keep Niles to play RB.
Yep £50 mil seems excessive. Maybe not in the long term but at the moment we have limited funds
But whatever. If he comes ill support him
Don’t want him now as Arsenal is just a fall back option if he doesn’t get a look in @ Real Madrid. Let’s go after players that actually want to play for the club no matter what.
NO NO NO NO NO NO NO!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Forget odegaard! He’s not what we need.
Agreed guys – for a long time I really hoped we would keep Odegaard, but not now:
– he only ever had two really good games for us. Often pretty but ineffective. Wondered then about consistency and whether he would add that much
– if he cant be bothered at RM it reflects badly on his attitude. Top players play every game hard regardless
– he made his choice to stay at RM. We were second choice shows he wont guarantee loyalty. he’s mucking us about too much
– we have meantime looked at lots of other players and theyre as good as him but cheaper.
So NO from me too!
I cannot believe it.
This kid is quickly becoming the proverbial bad penny.
Stories like this make me want to see us go out and buy a Neves or Bissouma immediately, just to close the book on our midfield. (We still don’t know if Xhaka will be leaving).
We play Brentford in our first league game in just over two weeks, and it seems we will play the same team against them that we finished last season with.
What a great transfer window we have had so far!!!