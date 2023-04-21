“Unthinkable” Chris Sutton predicts Arsenal vs Southampton

Arsenal faces an important test when they host Southampton in the Premier League today as the Gunners look to get back to winning ways in the league.

Mikel Arteta’s side has suffered setbacks in their bid to win the title in the last two games after losing four points against West Ham and Liverpool.

The Gunners have had a good season, but with Manchester City working hard to catch them, it is becoming harder to see them win the league title.

Their next opponent is Southampton in the Premier League and the Saints are battling relegation.

It should be easy for the Gunners to win, but they dropped points against West Ham in their last game, so it would still be tricky.

But Chris Sutton expects them to win. He predicts on the BBC:

“Arsenal go to Etihad Stadium on Wednesday so this is an absolutely must-win game for them to get back on track. It would be unthinkable for them to drop points against the bottom side – if they do, I think the title has definitely gone.

“It’s must-win for Southampton, too, and their situation means they cannot be happy with a point whoever they are playing.

“Prediction: 2-0”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Beating Southampton would be tricky because they have nothing to lose and would be out to shock us.

We must stay focused and respect them as much as possible if we seriously want to end the game with all three points.