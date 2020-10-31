Until Aouar arrives, where will Arsenal get their creativity from?

Without Aouar, We Need to Trust Our Own by AI
And so the reports turned out. We were close to having Aouar, quite close. But we couldn’t get him at the end of the day. And the all-important question remains unanswered: where will our creativity come from?
On Sunday against Leicester City, it came from David Luiz and Bukayo Saka. The Brazilian defender was a rock of pure class, oozing control and dinked balls over the top that regularly resulted in chances. Bukayo Saka shared the responsibility of receiving these diagonals with Kieran Tierney and was pretty much our best attacker until he was forced to come off.
Elsewhere, Pepe and Bellerin were entrusted to make something happen with the ball. Bellerin did pretty well and should have scored while Pepe was played out of possession. Ceballos who was given the job of making the right side of things click was anonymous, wasteful as he was irrelevant. It was on the average a dour showing from Arsenal, especially in the second half.
Aouar would have played as an 8 in this setup and his ability to receive under pressure, turn into space and release the ball accurately would have been very well welcome. Now we don’t have him. Who else do we have with roughly this same skillset?
There is Willian, who played fantastically in the 10 role for us for some minutes against Sheffield United. Willian is one of the most progressive attackers in Europe’s top 5 leagues. He keeps things ticking, doesn’t go for the spectacular. His ability to receive under pressure and manipulate himself and the ball into space is part of why he looked so good playing in between the lines against Sheffield United. But Willian is not a midfielder and Arteta seemingly does not want to play with an attacking 10. That means he would more than often be used on the wings rather than in between the lines.
There is Reiss Nelson whose playing style is similar to Willian. Capable of receiving under pressure and beating his man, Nelson has experience playing as the most advanced midfielder. He excelled in that role for Hoffeinheim in the Bundesliga and would be capable of doing the same for Arsenal. But Arteta’s preference not to play with a midfielder behind the striker makes the possibility redundant. If the 21-year-old were to influence things at Arsenal, it would be from the wings.
Then there is Emile Smith-Rowe. With his ability to receive, turn, pass under pressure, the Croydon starlet can play as an advanced midfielder. He has shown plenty of ability to attack space and combine intelligently with others. There is no doubt about his mentality at the top level: he’s ready to work hard and selflessly for the team. Emile Smith-Rowe has the required ability and personality to play as an 8 for Arteta. The only thing he requires from the gaffer is an opportunity to earn his trust. With an heroic campaign for Huddersfield in the Championship under his belt, the ‘Croydon De Bruyne’ can really go all the way and solve our creativity problems.
Agboola
we cant afford another defeat from rejuvenated Man U.
I totally agree with you on this one admin. We do need some creativity and I think arteta may need experiment a bit more in the middle of the park.
We saw an outstanding performance from Mr willock on Thursday and we have all seen ESR put in performances whilst on loan. Similarly as mentioned we have seen the same with Nelson. I think with this in mind arteta should put these boys against each other including ceballos. I don’t think cebellos is on a different level to any of the young stars we mentioned and should have to fight for his place.
I think perhaps this should also be applied to our strikers but that’s another conversation
If MA understood his lesson, the first thing he should do is playing Auba as ST and give Pepe the chance to move freely with Saka from right to left. Playing at least one of the two (Willock or Nelson)
Partey and Xhaka with 4 defense players that’s sound like a smart move rather than losing Auba on the wings and giving Laca more chances without scoring. Man, U are getting better and Rashford has become their top scorer so far and I doubt that we can stop him now. Time to act smart and focus on the attack MA!
With ESR, its his fitness, he always seems to be on the physio’s table, he has the talent but he’s just another Wilshire in that regard
Personally, i would drop a striker ( Lacazette) and play with more creative player, we can field SAke left, Auba down the middle and Pepe on the right with Willian or DC in the more conventional no 10 role with TP and Xaka/Elneny holding.
this should be more than enough to cope defensively and give us more going forward.
Thats what I would like to see, play with no fear and take the game to UTD
But MA is reluctant to leave his 3-4-3 and give chance to these kids…
Nelson, ESR and Willock should be use used in EPL…
But MA don’t trust them..
He can trust wasteful 3-4-3 but can’t trust these kids…
Started the game with 4-3-3 against Leicester but soon Xhaka was deployed as LCB and sometimes Ceballos as makeshift RB…. No use do these things… Play players on their natural positions…
Try kids along with experienced Partey and Ceballos….
He could ESR with Partey and Ceballos…
ESR has massive potential.I would love if MA give him a chance in the PL.
Willock is not a 10 but with his energy he can easily play 8 or the ramsey role.But as AMN sometimes his decision making is poor.Need to read better if he is to play in PL.
Willian is way better than nelson when it comes to PL.Nelson has many skills as a winger but no pace and end product and if he can work out a plan i think he could have a great future.
At the moment, i think MA relies on his CBs than the midfielders…Luiz can pick a ball but we need our midfielders to step up, specially ceballos.And i hope he will tmrw.
COYG