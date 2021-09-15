Fabrizio Romano insists Bukayo Saka is “Untouchable” – Would Arsenal sell for 100 million?

Fabrizio Romano has claimed that a number of clubs are asking about Bukayo Saka, but his current club Arsenal have no interest in selling.

The 20 year-old is a key player for both club and country, despite his relatively little experience, and has become somewhat of a leader in north London.

His performances have certainly not gone unnoticed with him being voted as the Gunners Player of the Year for last season, and swiftly became a fans favourite amongst the England fans also when starring at this summer’s Euro 2020, helping his side to reach the final.

Romano has now taken it upon himself to discuss how the summer played out regarding any interest in his signature, and claims that teams are asking all sorts of questions as they try to gauge if or when he will become available.

“I am happy for Arsenal, they’re back winning because the start of their season was terrible,” Fabrizio said on his Here We Go Podcast. “I want to talk about Bukayo Saka, because some clubs are starting to approach Bukayo Saka, to watch Saka as one of the best players in his position for the future. Some clubs, they are not making bids or anything, but they are asking about the contract and everything.”

Fab goes on to insist that Arsenal are not entertaining any idea of losing Little Chilli however, and deem him ‘untouchable’, which will come as music to our ears.

“Arsenal consider this player untouchable. He is a player for the present and the future, and Arsenal are planning on building on Saka for the future.”

Would Arsenal have to take an offer of £100 Million seriously if it came in for Saka? Does every player still have their price?

Patrick