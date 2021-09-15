Fabrizio Romano insists Bukayo Saka is “Untouchable” – Would Arsenal sell for 100 million?

Fabrizio Romano has claimed that a number of clubs are asking about Bukayo Saka, but his current club Arsenal have no interest in selling.
The 20 year-old is a key player for both club and country, despite his relatively little experience, and has become somewhat of a leader in north London.
His performances have certainly not gone unnoticed with him being voted as the Gunners Player of the Year for last season, and swiftly became a fans favourite amongst the England fans also when starring at this summer’s Euro 2020, helping his side to reach the final.
Romano has now taken it upon himself to discuss how the summer played out regarding any interest in his signature, and claims that teams are asking all sorts of questions as they try to gauge if or when he will become available.
“I am happy for Arsenal, they’re back winning because the start of their season was terrible,” Fabrizio said on his Here We Go Podcast. “I want to talk about Bukayo Saka, because some clubs are starting to approach Bukayo Saka, to watch Saka as one of the best players in his position for the future. Some clubs, they are not making bids or anything, but they are asking about the contract and everything.”
Fab goes on to insist that Arsenal are not entertaining any idea of losing Little Chilli however, and deem him ‘untouchable’, which will come as music to our ears.
“Arsenal consider this player untouchable. He is a player for the present and the future, and Arsenal are planning on building on Saka for the future.”
Would Arsenal have to take an offer of £100 Million seriously if it came in for Saka? Does every player still have their price?
Patrick
The probleme with these youth “projects” is that they risk (for players who comes good enough) to depart as long as you don’t give them the opportunities to play for the bigger trophies….Déjà vu ….Wenger was idealistic if not dogmatic believing that he could keep the young teams he had especially the Nasri’s and Fabregas together only to end up loosing his best talents because of lack of silverware
@Pires
RealTalk Gooner…👍🏿
If we in relegation battle all year long, he’ll ask to leave, play CL as supposed to.
Most worrying is Saliba who as Gendouzi will make it to World cup if they keep this form all season.
Marseille has option to snatch Gendouzi for 9M.
Saliba contract ends in 2023, if correct this will leave him with a year or 2. Way his treated, certainly wont motivante him to extend unless a top new comes in.
Either ways, big chance to see a top club snatch him next Season; he’s curently top 3 CB in French League
Real, Bayern, Chelsea, Barça will all be on him in few minutes; we may not ever see him in AFC shirt; won’t surprise me with Arteta.
Now clearly, if not a starter at AFC, best for him to play regular football & Europe elsewhere
This is where we struggle as a club. We usually only have 1 or 2 really fantastic players at a time (like Sanchez or Van Persie) and we tend to be so desperate to keep them that is backfires on us. Our desperation has stunk for years!
If I suggested we sell Saka I’d be absolutely murdered by 98% of the fans on here.
Look at Liverpool, sold Coutinho and Suarez at their absolute prime and what happened? They won the EPL a couple of years later but people thought they were insane at the time. No player is bigger than the club, but we often let them become that.
I’m not saying we should sell Saka at all, I’m just saying we can’t have it both ways. We moan when anyone wants to buy our stand out player and refuse to sell but we also moan that we rarely sell players for a decent price….we cannot have it both ways.
What has often happened it the “star” player just runs there contract down and we end up getting peanuts.