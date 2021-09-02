Unvaccinated Xhaka catches Covid with Switzerland

Arsenal have had quite a few problems with Covid that has completely disrupted the beginning of our season, and now we are hearing that Granit Xhaka has had to pull out of Switzerland’s international fixtures after catching the dreaded virus.
This means that Switzerland are likely to be without their captain for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers with Italy and Northern Ireland, which could make things more difficult as Xhaka was the star of the side during the Euros.
It seems that Xhaka’s infection could possibly been avoided as the Swiss FA’s head of communications Adrian Arnold has revealed that the Arsenal man is the only member of the squad that has refused the vaccine so far: “Granit Xhaka was not vaccinated.” he said in Blick.
“He’s a player who isn’t vaccinated. We left this up to each player, it’s a personal decision of each player – just like any other person in Switzerland.
“We have issued a recommendation that everyone vaccinate. But he decided for himself personally. And it is also his right not to be vaccinated.”
He added: “All the other players in the team have been vaccinated or have recovered [from Covid] – so they are more or less safe, at least from a medical point of view. One is never quite sure.
“Accordingly, we have a very high vaccination rate. Now, unfortunately, Granit got caught. From a sporting point of view, it is a shame for us at this important moment.”
Luckily for Arsenal this is unlikely to affect us as he is going to be banned from our next few games anyway and is likely to be completely recovered by the time comes to play…
18 CommentsAdd a Comment
You can still get covid even if you are vaccinated.
But the illness should be less severe.
Xhaka and Arsenal are very lucky as he
has 6 weeks recovery before Brighton and will isolate away from the Arsenal squad.
Coming on the back of the red card won’t help Xhakas reputation with Arsenal fans right now.
I think it would be best if he isolated for 12 months, just to be safe.
36 months would be even safer. 😉
The way he plays you would think he had COVID for years! 🤣🤣🤣
Wish him quick recovery
I don’t, because I wish him a long time away from our club. ALL his future career would suit fine!
Absurd wishing ill on a fellow human being no matter the hatred, it’s not his fault he is at arsenal.
Who can be surprised- not me for sure- at the stupidly macho Xhakas refusal to get vacced!
It is a blessing, as ANY game that this OAF misses of ours, even though sadly not nearly enough(like ALL of them!!), is a blessing and enhances our chance of winning.
I do not feel sorry for him in the slightest, just glad for our team and delighted this oaf will miss at least SOME games , mainly through his oafishly stupid red card, (yet welcome,since it gets rid of him at least temporarily!!) rather than Covid.
The sooner this catastrophe of a “so called “footballer” is gone from our club, the better! God alone knows why three of our managers have chosen him as a regular. More fool all three of them!
Un-vaccinated??? I beg Mr Granit Xhaka to reconsider his stance for the sake of his family and himself. And I pray you have a complete, speedy recovery. Half the world’s population is deprived of the vaccine privilege at the moment and please don’t discard it if you have that privilege.
Couldn’t agree more
Couldn’t disagree more. It’s a trial vaccine and not enough research has been done.
He probably is considering his family or may have religious beliefs why he is not vaccinated. it is a choice and I hope people respect it
@SueP
Ignorance is bliss!!!
Hope you get what I “really” mean.
Aside from my previous comment. I dint rate xaka whondoesnt love our club. We have seen him play for Switzerland and frankly he was 10x better than he plays for us. Why because he loves his country and not his club
He love the pay rise extended contract
My previous comment wasn’t approved lol. We really shouldn’t be judging people on if they are or not vaccinated. It’s a personal choice and discussions about it cause unnecessary tension tbh.
Get well soon Xhaka and please get yourself vaccinated. I dont understand how some fans can wish ill of a fellow human being, forget being an Arsenal player or not, forget whether you like him or hate him, one should never wish bad on others. O what the world has come to…
Nketiah stock, clubs as Brighton beating us on transfer target, Xhaka Covid; only bad Arsenal news here & everywere.
Amazon has a hit drama serie Indeed…
World mocking us live, Arteta as lead character.
Am shocked he is not vaccinated. Not for his sake but for all those around him. And to think we just extended his contract. What a liability we now have to put up with four 4 years.