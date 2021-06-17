Unwanted Arsenal man has interest from Serie A

It is being reported that some Serie A teams are keen to sign Arsenal full-back, Sead Kolasinac this summer.

The Bosnian spent the second half of last season on loan at Schalke 04 whom he tried to help avoid relegation.

The Germans were unsuccessful in their bid to remain in the Bundesliga.

Their relegation means they will struggle to pay his wages and they have now allowed him to return to Arsenal.

He wasn’t an important part of Mikel Arteta’s plans at the Emirates and the Gunners will sanction his departure yet again.

Calciomercato reports that he has interest from some Italian teams and they could help the Gunners offload him.

The report says the Arsenal man has interest from Lazio and Napoli ahead of the new season.

Both teams need to reinforce their left side and they consider him a player that can make an impact in their squads.

With just a season left on his current deal, Arsenal might allow him to leave on a cut-price deal.

They have been in the market for a new left-back and that suggests that they will not stand in his way if he wants to leave. Even if it means allowing him to leave the Emirates on another loan deal.