Unwanted Arsenal star back in London but Italian club wants him

Lucas Torreira is finally back in London as he looks to earn a move away from Arsenal in this transfer window.

The Uruguayan isn’t a part of Mikel Arteta’s plans and has been told that he can find a new home.

He spent last season out on loan at Atletico Madrid and they won the Spanish league title.

However, he didn’t impress the Spaniards enough to keep him permanently and also didn’t attract any serious new suitors.

He has interest from clubs in Italy, but nothing serious has happened between any team and Arsenal.

The Sun reports that the midfielder was at a Spanish theme park while his clubmates lost to Brentford last Friday.

The midfielder has now returned to London and he posted an image of himself in a gym in the English city, according to the report.

Calciomercato reported two days ago that he has emerged as a target for AS Roma after they missed out on the signature of Granit Xhaka.

Jose Mourinho believes the Uruguayan can become a useful squad member.

Arsenal will not object to his sale or stop him from leaving on loan, as they now have more than enough quality players in their squad for this season.