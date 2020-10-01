Unwanted Arsenal star rejects transfer offer

Sokratis has rejected a move to Fulham this month, despite falling way down the pecking order at Arsenal.

The 32 year-old has been linked with a number of clubs this summer, having entered into the final 12 months of his contract back in July.

The Football Insider can now confirm that Fulham made a move to bring him to Craven Cottage, with a willingness to meet his asking price, or take him on loan, but the player rejected the move.

Sokratis will now only have until Monday to find a new club, or resign himself to being Arsenal’s eighth choice to feature at centre-back (excluding Kieran Tierney and Mohamed Elneny).

The Greek defender has been linked with a possible return to Italy, where he previously featured for Genoa and AC Milan, but whether he will secure a move isn’t guaranteed currently.

Sokratis has only featured on four occasions since February, but with the return of William Saliba on loan, paired with the signing of Gabriel Magalhaes, he will not be expected to have any part of Arteta’s plans should he stay.

Shkodran Mustafi has also been linked with a possible move away this window, with The Sun claiming he was in talks with Lazio, but it remains to be seen whether the manager would actually prefer him to stay, given he was a key member of his backline last season.

Could Sokratis have turned down the move to Fulham because he is assured that he will have other options this month? Or would he rather settle for cashing his cheque at Arsenal this term?

Patrick