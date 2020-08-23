Unwanted trio would be great additions to Arsenal (opinion)

Ronald Koeman has supposedly swung the axe at Barcelona, and AS reports that he is pushing the unwanted trio of Luis Suarez, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba out the door, and I would love for Arsenal to show an interest.

We are currently linked with a number of midfielders, including the likes of Dani Ceballos and Thiago Alcantara, but players in the ilk of Busquets only come around so often.

I earlier described Thiago as being amongst the best readers of the game currently, but Busquets has taken what he learned from his predecessors/former team-mates Xavi and Iniesta and become an amazing talent, and I wouldn’t disagree with anyone claiming that he was the best reader of football still playing in Europe.

The midfielder currently has three years left on his contract, despite turning 32 years-old last month, so it remains to be seen just how much of a fee they would demand, but his contract could well pose an issue.

GiveMeSport states that he is earning £260,000 per week, and although I wish we could bring him in, a three-year deal for a 32 year-old on that sort of wage could be a bit of a push…

Barcelona could well have to agree to pay part of his wages in order to get him off their books, although I struggle to understand why they would push him out, even with an overhaul eyed.

Jordi Alba and Suarez are showing signs of age, but would be great squad options for us for a season or two, but once again their wages would likely hinder our hopes of signing them.

Arsenal were forced to fill their left-back spot with winger Bukayo Saka last term, with both Kieran Tierney and Sead Kolasinac out injured, but when the latter did return, he disappointed. Alba could well prove a shrewd signing, especially as he would relish playing out at wing-back should we continue with a back three.

Should Arsenal make their own enquiries over the trio or will Arteta be more keen on adding extra youth to the squad instead of experience?

Patrick