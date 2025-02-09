Arsenal is planning a significant clearout at the end of this season as they look to undertake another squad rebuild.

In January, the club resisted the temptation to sign just about any player and instead decided to stick with most of the stars who began the campaign with them. This decision reflects their long-term strategy of not making hasty changes but instead building a squad that can challenge for titles over time.

Arsenal have some fine players, which explains why they have been competing for the Premier League title in three consecutive seasons. While it remains unclear if they will finally win the title this campaign, even a potential league victory would not deter the club from overhauling their squad in the summer.

According to Metro Sport, up to seven players are expected to leave Arsenal at the end of this season. Among those, Raheem Sterling and Neto are set to be sent back to their parent clubs.

Thomas Partey, Jorginho, and Kieran Tierney, who would be out of contract in the summer, are also expected to be offloaded by the Gunners. The club is clearly focused on reshaping its squad, and this involves making tough decisions about players who have served the team for a number of years.

In addition to these players, Jakub Kiwior and Oleksandr Zinchenko will also be made available for transfer when the campaign finishes. The Gunners are clearly looking to refresh their squad and create space for players who can contribute to the team’s future success.

It is clear that Arsenal’s plans for the future involve getting rid of some of their older players to make room for fresh talent. These players do not seem to have a significant role in the club’s long-term vision, and the focus is now on acquiring individuals who can take the team to the next level and help secure more trophies.