Arsenal is planning a significant clearout at the end of this season as they look to undertake another squad rebuild.
In January, the club resisted the temptation to sign just about any player and instead decided to stick with most of the stars who began the campaign with them. This decision reflects their long-term strategy of not making hasty changes but instead building a squad that can challenge for titles over time.
Arsenal have some fine players, which explains why they have been competing for the Premier League title in three consecutive seasons. While it remains unclear if they will finally win the title this campaign, even a potential league victory would not deter the club from overhauling their squad in the summer.
According to Metro Sport, up to seven players are expected to leave Arsenal at the end of this season. Among those, Raheem Sterling and Neto are set to be sent back to their parent clubs.
Thomas Partey, Jorginho, and Kieran Tierney, who would be out of contract in the summer, are also expected to be offloaded by the Gunners. The club is clearly focused on reshaping its squad, and this involves making tough decisions about players who have served the team for a number of years.
In addition to these players, Jakub Kiwior and Oleksandr Zinchenko will also be made available for transfer when the campaign finishes. The Gunners are clearly looking to refresh their squad and create space for players who can contribute to the team’s future success.
It is clear that Arsenal’s plans for the future involve getting rid of some of their older players to make room for fresh talent. These players do not seem to have a significant role in the club’s long-term vision, and the focus is now on acquiring individuals who can take the team to the next level and help secure more trophies.
Forgot to add Jesus to the list. Hopefully a striker with more consistent finishing is brought in, making Jesus the odd man out.
His wages are too excessive, especially one who is a bench player and struggles to score. Also, Vieira should be off in the Summer as well.
Vieira was a foolish and wasteful luxury buy, and the only one surprised by his failing is the one who brought him in.
Balancing the squad is necessary in the Summer. 5 midfielders and 4 of those are DM’s. 2 players who are not strikers, and a B2B midfielder with some pace in the midfield.
In addition to the players mentioned in the article there are 5 players who are currently out on loan none of whom are likely to figure in our Manager’s future plans although he was instrumental to recruiting most of them.The loan players being Marquinhos,Lokonga,Vieira,Tavares, and Nelson.
I’d like us to keep Partey for a year or two more. He has put in some decent performances of late. Losing him and Jorginho in one fell swoop would not be the best for the midfield
Most definitely keep Partey and add to the for sale group Tomi?
Yes. Tomiyasu out; he’s become more of a liability
But then a right-sided CB as Saliba’s deputy
But then a right-sided CB as Saliba’s deputy would be needed
Partey’s skillset is to unique to loose. Press resistant midfielders are critical to our play and there simply aren’t many of them out there. Just look at the mighty Manchester city floundering about without rodri. While I agree we need a replacement for him, said replacement needs to come in and establish themselves before he is sold.
Not really “another” squad rebuild, it’s more of the same one when Arteta started as manager.
The list of players who will be moving sooner or later includes many who were really interim measures, such as the loanees.
By that, I mean that they were not the ideal long-term solution, but needed to fill the gaps of the many departures that were necessary when MA took over.
I also believe that some of them were seen as people who would likely be stopgap, but could prove themselves and stay. Zinchenko is one of those, possibly Tierney another (he hasn’t adapted to inverted fullback, by his own admission).
As Grandad pointed out, there’s also players out on loan who were on long contracts and whose future needs to be decided. Some may be sold at a loss, others might make a profit – some might stay if they’ve done well.
The rebuilding process continues. It will take some time yet.