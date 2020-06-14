Upamecano on the way as Arsenal ‘agrees fee with RB Leipzig’

Arsenal have been linked with the RB Leipzig defender Dayot Upamecano from as far back as November last year as there have always been concerns about the poor quality of the Gunners defence.

Now it would appear that they are finally closing in on their long term target, as the Express his reporting that a price has been agreed with the high-flying German side, which I’m guessing to mean that we just need to sort out personal terms before Upamecano signs on the dotted line.

The Express report stated:

Man Utd lose transfer battle to Arsenal as Mikel Arteta agrees fee with RB Leipzig Manchester United had been one of several teams linked with a move to sign Dayot Upamecano Arsenal have reportedly won the battle to sign Dayot Upamecano from RB Leipzig with a fee already being agreed. The 21-year-old has established himself as one of Europe’s most exciting prospects due to his performances at the back for Leipzig.

So, if this report is true, then Arsenal should hopefully have a much improved defence ahead of next season, with William Saliba also coming back from his year long loan at St Etienne.

The big problem for Arteta will now be to move on some of his existing defenders, as right now we have a long list of sitting candidates for the centre-back position in Mustafi, Pablo Mari, Sokratis, Holding and Luiz, not to mention the young Greek Mavropanos who is set to return from FC Nürnberg this summer. That is surely far too many for a team that isn’t in the Champions League.

But it is a fact that our ‘goals against’ column has been far too high in recent years so we can only welcome Upamecano and hope he makes our back line formidable once more….