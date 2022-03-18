Aston Villa defender Matty Cash has admitted that he has been studying Gabriel Martinelli ahead of their clash with Arsenal.

The defender admitted that he regularly takes time to learn about his opponents by watching them on YouTube, and he has been studying Martinelli ahead of the upcoming clash at the Villa Park, where the right-back will likely be tasked with stopping the Brazilian come Saturday.

Speaking ahead of this week’s fixture, Cash was asked if he looked into his opponents prior to facing off against them.

“I do (analyse my opponents),” said Cash. “It’s a big part of what I do. I go on Youtube and I have a look. You see the games, week in and week out.

“Obviously, Martinelli is brilliant, but I just try to make it as hard as I can for them.

“So, hopefully, they are having the same conversations that I am having. They are good players and hopefully, they are saying too, ‘he’s tough to come up against’, which is what I try to do best.

“Nah, he’s a good player. But I am going to try and stop him.”

Even after brushing up on his knowledge of Gabi, I’m banking on him still having his work cut out tomorrow afternoon assuming Arteta doesn’t play Emile Smith Rowe or Bukayo Saka down the left, who are also likely to pose their own difficulties to him in defence.

Could Arsenal be in for a touch game if Cash does manage to get the better of Martinelli on Saturday?

Patrick

