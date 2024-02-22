Update: A big day for Arsenal Women on international duty

Arsenal Women are on international break at the moment with their respective countries, and although us Arsenal Women fans will miss seeing our ladies play in the red and the white for the next week and a bit (3 weeks for Emily Fox, Cloe Lacasse and Sabrina D’Angelo), I’m sure we will all be following their progress while they’re away. Here’s a run down of the latest news and everything to come in the break.

Our new January signing Emily Fox has lit the Women’s Super League up since joining our Gunner’s in January, and was in action on 21st February for her country – the USA Women’s team (USWNT) as they look to progress through the inaugural Women’s Gold Cup. Fox played 45 minutes, coming on at half time, when the US were 2-0 up. Fox helped her country to dominate the game and win by a massive 5-0 against The Dominican Republic, and Fox was a key part of their victory. She finished the game with 47 accurate passes and kept the midfield and the defence solid, making it easy for the US Women to walk away victorious. Fox and her teammates will play against Argentina next as they look to hopefully go far in the Women’s Gold Cup 2024.

Sabrina D’Angelo and Cloe Lacasse will play next in the Women’s Gold Cup for Canada. On Friday 23rd February they will take on El Salvador, in their first clash in the tournament and will be looking to start off with a win.

Stina Blackstenius is set to represent her country against Bosnia and Herzegovina on Friday also, in the UEFA Women’s Nations League and is looking likely to start up top for the Sweden.

Lia Walti will then look to face Poland for her country Switzerland on Friday in the UEFA Women’s Nations League in Croatia, and will also be hoping to start her international break off with a win.

Then we’re set to see up to 3 Arsenal Women players face off in the UEFA Women’s Nations League semi-finals, as our Spanish defender Laia Codina is set to face off against Victoria Pelova and Vivianne Miedema for the Netherland’s, on Friday night. The semi-finals will be screened on Viaplay Sports 1, as well as the third-place play-off. The final will be on Viaplay Sport 1 and Channel 4, and can be streamed via the All 4 app. All Viaplay matches can be watched via the website and app.

We have plenty more games to watch while our women are away on national duty, and will keep you up to date with every game our Gunner’s play in. Hopefully they can all have a good international break, and come back ready and raring to go in their WSL clash against London rival’s Tottenham, as we welcome them to The Emirates in early march.

What’s your thoughts Gooners? Are you excited to watch our women play in the international break?

Daisy Mae

