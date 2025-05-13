Update: Nature of Declan Rice injury revealed

Declan Rice missed Arsenal’s two all draw against Liverpool on Sunday, much to the dismay of the gooners. His presence would’ve boosted our chances of coming out with a win, but he was forced to miss out due to injury. Mikel Arteta confirmed his unavailability before the game, stating he couldn’t even train ahead of the clash. Fans were left in the dark concerning the type and severity of the injury, but have now found some closure.

Nature of Rice’s injury

According to Sami Mokbel via the BBC, the England international sat down the tie due to a muscular issue. A hamstring strain particularly, which he picked up in that PSG tie just under a week ago. The injury is suspected not to be a serious one but no risks will be taken by the Arsenal medical team. For what it’s worth, the report confirmed he’s recovering well ahead of Arsenal’s final two games of the campaign. This will surely come as good news to Thomas Tuchel’s England who have a round of internationals next month.

Arsenal’s Hamstring problems

Arsenal’s injuries this campaign have almost exclusively been hamstrings. Bukayo Saka, Riccardo Calafiori and Gabriel Martinelli have all missed significant parts of the season as a result of that same injury, while Kai Havertz and Gabriel Magalhães saw their season ended with torn hamstrings.

This should obviously bring the medical team into question but that’s far from the case. Hamstring/muscular injuries are usually associated with the lack of proper stretching before intense physical activity (i.e matches) and also fatigue. In our case, the latter is more likely to be the blame. We simply have a small squad, sharing the burden of a lot of games over the course of the campaign.

So there’s no surprises there especially when looking at the workload on some of those injured players. Managing minutes properly will be crucial in our bid to win silverware next season. Signing more players is obviously a helping factor, but Mikel Arteta will have to be really clever with the players at his disposal.

The way injuries have derailed our campaign this term, it’s imperative we give ourselves the upper hand next term if we are to end our trophy drought!

BENJAMIN KENNETH

