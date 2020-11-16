Update on the Arsenal players that featured for their nations

Arsenal has several players out on international duty in this November international break and the club has delivered an update on how they have performed in the last round of matches.

Kieran Tierney played for 90 minutes as Scotland were beaten 1-0 by Slovakia, despite the loss, they remain top of their Nations League table.

Gabriel was in action for the Brazilian under23 team in their friendly game against South Korea, they won the match 3-1.

Bukayo Saka made another appearance for England against Belgium last night as he came off the bench to replace the injured Ben Chilwell.

That was his first competitive appearance for England after playing in friendlies against Wales and Republic of Ireland.

Alex Runarsson played the entire game as Denmark beat his Iceland 2-1.

Mohamed Elneny played and provided the assist as Egypt beat Togo 1-0 in an African Cup of Nations qualifying game.

Sead Kolasinac played the entire game as Bosnia & Herzegovina lost 3-1 to the Netherlands.

Granit Xhaka also played the full match as Switzerland and Spain share the spoils in a 1-1 draw.