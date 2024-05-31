Update – Two Arsenal youngsters shine at U17 Euros

Arsenal youngsters are shining at the 2024 UEFA U17 European Championship in Cyprus.

The Gunners have some of the best young talents in the world, and several of them are representing their countries at the latest U17 Euros.

Two players have stood out in the competition so far, with Ethan Nwaneri demonstrating why he is so highly rated with an impressive set of performances for England.

He scored the Three Lions’ goal in their 1-1 draw against Italy in the quarterfinals of the competition, marking his third strike of the tournament.

Unfortunately, the goal was not enough as England crashed out of the quarterfinals on penalties.

Chido Obi-Martin has also been in fantastic form for Denmark, scoring their equaliser in a 1-1 draw against Czechia.

The youngster then scored his penalty as Denmark qualified for the semifinal, where they will face Italy, according to Arsenal Media.

Nwaneri and Obi-Martin are two of the brightest prospects on our team, and we expect them to develop into some of the finest players in the Premier League.

Nwaneri has already played for the first team, and Obi-Martin will be eager to follow in his footsteps in the coming months.

