Updated Arsenal team news: Key man returns but up to five will miss Wolves

Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang is back in full training as he looks to make his return to action for Arsenal, but we could have five others sidelined against Wolves.

Two players are already confirmed as unavailable, with Mat Ryan yet to recover from the knock he picked up in training, while Kieran Tierney also misses out. The Scottish left-back is still struggling with discomfort in right leg, but is continually being assessed.

While there is good news on Aubameyang, who returns to the squad having left his bubble to deal with personal issues to do with his mother’s health, and he has now completed all the necessary protocols in order to join up with his team-mates ahead of the clash with Wolves.

While some may have been hoping for good news on Bukayo Saka’s return to action, we will continue to wait on that. Our young gun has returned to full training having dealt with a sore hip, but is being assessed in hope of becoming available in time to play.

Arsenal.com reports the same for both Dani Ceballos and Pablo Mari, who are also being assessed in hope they return to availability in time for Wolves tomorrow, as they look to return from calf injuries.

Will Aubz be able to kick on after his brace against Newcastle?

Patrick