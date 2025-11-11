Updated UCL Odds After Arsenal’s 3-0 Win Against Slavia Prague

Arsenal’s sensational start to the 2025/26 season continued in the UEFA Champions League as the Gunners downed Slavia Prague to rack up their tenth straight win in all competitions. Bukayo Saka’s first-half penalty, coupled with a clinical brace from stand-in striker Mikel Merino, was enough to secure a resounding 3-0 victory in the Czech capital, the Gunners’ fourth on the bounce in continental competition.

In recent weeks, Mikel Arteta’s men have gone from strength to strength. A 1-0 defeat in the Premier League to Liverpool at the end of August set some alarm bells ringing as the reigning champions pulled out a five-point lead at the summit of the English top flight. However, Arsenal haven’t tasted defeat since, and online sportsbooks don’t just consider the North London outfit as a favorite to win a first title in 22 years, but following this win in Prague, a favorite continentally as well.

The popular Bovada online sportsbook currently makes Arsenal the 9/2 outright frontrunners to win the Champions League for the first time ever this term. But who are considered to be their biggest rivals for the trophy? Let’s take a look.

Bayern Munich

While Arsenal may well be flying right now, so are Bayern Munich. Vincent Kompany’s men have won all 16 of their games in all competitions so far this season, with the most recent of them arguably being the most impressive. The Bavarians met reigning European champions Paris Saint-Germain at the Parc des Princes on matchday four of the Champions League, and they headed to the French capital as narrow underdogs.

They shouldn’t have. A first-half brace from new signing Luis Diaz saw the visitors race into a 2-0 lead, before the Colombian winger was sent off on the stroke of half-time. Throughout the second stanza, a different game entirely panned out, with Bayern forced to defend their two-goal lead with a one-man disadvantage. But even without their talented winger, they managed to cling on, holding the hosts to just one goal to secure a famous 2-1 victory and underscore their credentials as contenders.

The bookies now list the Germans as Arsenal’s biggest threat, pricing them at 5/1 to be crowned champions of Europe for the first time in six years.

Paris Saint-Germain

Despite that loss to Bayern, PSG can never be written off. So far this season, there has been somewhat of a hangover for the reigning champions, with their first-ever UCL crown last season feeling like a distant memory. Domestically, they have failed to pull out the huge lead at the top of Ligue 1 that French football fans have become so accustomed to in recent years. In the Champions League, things have been better, but the loss to Bayern shows that there is still work to be done.

Still, much of Luis Enrique’s side’s woes stem from injury issues to key attackers Ousmane Dembele, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, and Désiré Doué. The former two of that attacking trio have returned to the first team fold but remain someway short of full match fitness. When they are fully up to speed, you can expect PSG to flex their muscles once more. Until then, their billing as 6/1 third favorites seems to be accurate.

Barcelona

When Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, and Neymar were putting Juventus to the sword in the 2015 UEFA Champions League final, no one would have expected the Blaugrana would still be waiting for their next European crown. However, as we head into the meat of the 2025/26 season, that glorious night in Berlin remains the Catalonians’ most recent triumph.

Barca have been on a roller coaster ride ever since, but under German manager Hansi Flick, the five-time European champions look to be getting back to their very best. Teenage prodigy Lamine Yamal is the new great hope, while support from the likes of Pedri and Frenkie de Jong will make the Blaugrana formidable. However, they are by no means invincible.

Barcelona have already lost to an injury-hit PSG this season, while a recent 2-1 defeat at Real Madrid has left them lagging behind in La Liga. Still, the bookies consider them a 13/2 shot to end their European trophy drought in Budapest next May, and if they can return to the kind of form that saw them claim a domestic treble last season, they are certainly more than a match for anyone on the continent, Arsenal included.

Liverpool

The crisis at Anfield seems to be over… for now. Barely a month ago, it was Liverpool who were the favorites to win both the Premier League and the Champions League, not Arsenal. However, a scarcely believable run of six defeats in seven games saw the Reds plummet.

Throughout the Halloween period, though, Arne Slot’s side have managed to secure back-to-back victories, with their 1-0 win against Real Madrid on matchday four of the Champions League leaving supporters feeling that the reigning English champions have turned a corner. The Reds are now 7/1 contenders to win the Champions League this season, and if they continue to bounce back from their recent slump, those odds will surely shorten further.