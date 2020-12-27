“ur to funny man! Liar” Jack Grealish reacts to Saka’s social media claim about his Chelsea goal

Jack Grealish has jokingly called Bukayo Saka a liar after the Arsenal teenager said his goal against Chelsea yesterday wasn’t a fluke.

Saka scored arguably the best goal of the night when he chipped Edouard Mendy from outside the goal area.

The goal was classy and looked to have been the result of some hard work in fine-tuning his skills by Saka.

On the other hand, it was a technique that is simply too good to be true and Grealish as well as some fans who watched the game think that he wanted to do something else and scored a goal instead.

After the game, Saka took to Twitter to post an image of himself celebrating the goal.

He then captioned the post “Saw him off his line !”

His caption suggested that he meant to score against Mendy when he played the ball.

However, Grealish disagrees and he responded to the post with “ur to funny man! Liar ” in between laughing emojis.

Saka was once again at his brilliant best against the Blues and Arteta will hope that he will continue to perform in that manner whenever he is called upon to play for the Gunners.