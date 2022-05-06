Uruguayan legend wants Arsenal target to join Premier League rivals

Arsenal has been handed a blow in the race for Darwin Nunez after Diego Forlan backed Manchester United’s bid for the striker.

Nunez is wanted by almost every top European club that needs a striker now.

The Gunners need to bolster their attack and he has been one of the best in Europe this season.

A move to the Emirates will probably make him better, but Arsenal is facing competition from United, among other clubs.

Forlan played for the Red Devils at some point in his career, but he was a flop in England and only became a global superstar when he left United.

Yet he believes Nunez would be better off at his former club.

‘I think that he is a very good player, a good kid who is doing really well at Benfica and is enjoying a strong season,’ Forlan told Breaking the Lines.

‘It is not just the Portuguese league where he is doing well but in the Champions League too.

‘He is a player who has a lot of potential and he could fit in at Manchester United. But obviously, everyone needs to have patience, although he is getting better with more and more experience.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

Despite Forlan’s suggestion, Nunez will still make his choice of a next club, so Arsenal is still in the running.

We could even have an advantage over United in that we might finish inside the top four or at least above them.

If Nunez wants a club playing in the Champions League, we achieve that criteria. We should win the race for his signature.