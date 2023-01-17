Uruguayan winger reveals Arsenal want him after he impressed Arteta in pre-season (plus video)

Another talented winger, Facundo Torres, who plays for Orlando City in the MLS, has expressed a desire to join Arsenal after the Gunners made contact with his club after watching him in the pre-season tour game against the Gunners, and he believes that Arsenal has plans to sign him.

The Uruguayan international told 90 MINS: “Orlando City confirmed to me that there was contact with Arsenal, but then I left for the World Cup, and I didn’t want to hear about a potential transfer at that point,” he told 90 minutes.

“So the conversation stayed there, but now that I am back with the team, we will see where the conversation goes.”

He added, “I would love to play in Europe.”

“It’s a dream I’ve had since I was a kid. At the moment, I am focused on Orlando City. But La Liga or the Premier League would be my targets, and that’s where the rumors are coming from. But yeah, I would absolutely love that.”

Torres must have piqued Arsenal’s interest when he was dominant against them in preseason, scoring in Arsenal’s 3-1 win over Orlando City. After missing out on their main winter target, Mykhailo Mudryk, Arsenal is looking to rebound with another reliable attacking signing.

We’ll have to wait and see if Torres can be this signing, but his highlights show why he could be a good buy, and he must obviously have impressed Arteta and Edu when he played against Arsenal.

Arteta just needs to sign an attacker this month. Yes, as it is at the moment, you can’t see any flaw in his attack, as they’re scoring the goals they want, but let’s consider what’s at stake: the PL and the Europa League.

There is no point in risking it without a few more reliable backups, is there?.

