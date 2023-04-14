USA desperate for Arsenal man to play for them at the next World Cup

The United States of American Men’s National Team is keen to beat England and Nigeria to the international allegiance of Folarin Balogun.

The Arsenal striker is on loan at Reims now and has been one of the finest young attackers in Europe this season after scoring double figures in the league.

The striker is making all three countries lick their lips at the prospect of him wearing their shirt and the USMNT could be the most serious.

A report via the Daily Mail reveals they want him to become one of their poster boys for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which they will co-host.

If Balogun continues his fine run of form, by then, he will be one of the most recognisable strikers in Europe.

England has too many attacking talents and will likely not give him enough game time, which boosts USA’s chances.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Balogun’s international future is not such a big deal for us as the striker can play for whichever country he wants.

The key thing is that we must decide his club future at the end of this season. If we want to keep him with us, then we must be willing to offer him game time so he can play as often as possible.