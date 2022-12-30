USA fans desperate for Arsenal man to declare for them

Folarin Balogun continued his fine run of form as Reims returned to Ligue 1 action with a routine 3-1 win against Rennes.

The Arsenal man scored a superb brace to take his league tally for the season to ten goals from sixteen games, making him the joint-third highest scorer in the French topflight.

This has been an amazing season for him and he has justified the decision to send him to France to gain further experience.

Balogun has not decided on his international future and he is eligible to play for Nigeria, England and the USA.

Either country will be delighted to have him in their senior squad, but he probably has a better chance of being relevant if he chooses Nigeria or the USA.

American fans who watched him against Rennes were impressed and a report in The Daily Mail reveals some of them called for him to choose their nation as his international country.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Balogun does not have to rush the decision to choose his international future now as he is still developing his game.

What he needs now is to remain in top shape and continue scoring for Reims. At the right time, he can decide his international future.

