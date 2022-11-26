USA star sends a touching message to Bukayo Saka

Bukayo Saka and Yunus Musa were two promising players at the Arsenal academy when they were teammates there.
Musah left the club in 2019 to join Valencia after the Spanish side promised him a faster route to first-team football.
Although he spent a huge part of his upbringing in England, he now plays for the USA.
Both nations faced each other in the World Cup last night as the US held their English counterparts to a goalless draw.
It was a tense game, with England struggling to get a goal against the Americans.
After the fixture, Saka and Musah swapped shirts, chatted and took pictures together.
The American posted the pic on Instagram and captioned it:
“It’s been years since the days at Hale End, but I couldn’t be more grateful to cross paths again in football’s biggest stage.”
Just Arsenal Opinion
Saka and Musah were promising players and it was hard to promote both to the first team at the same time.
Saka has made an impression and Musah is doing well at Valencia. If he keeps improving, we could pay some money to add him to our squad in the future.
Both players will hope they can inspire their country to reach the latter stage of the World Cup.
Musah was impressive in the midfield, defending and controlling like a veteran player.
I thought England would win, but the USA team surprised me with their discipline, organization, and moxy. England never seemed to get control of the match and USA hung around.
Southgate didn’t underestimate the USA he started a very strong squad.
Moxy? I presume you meant moxie.
Like Cazola before and that great Brazilian Ranaldino, he too Saka plays with that smile on his face.
Like Saka, Musah connection is smart and they may have well choose a easier path for him to the first team, but the kid looks good like he’s here to do battle.
These links to former players Musah and Bennacer could be a welcome addition to our team.
@Gunsmoke
I hope so…