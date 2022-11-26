USA star sends a touching message to Bukayo Saka

Bukayo Saka and Yunus Musa were two promising players at the Arsenal academy when they were teammates there.

Musah left the club in 2019 to join Valencia after the Spanish side promised him a faster route to first-team football.

Although he spent a huge part of his upbringing in England, he now plays for the USA.

Both nations faced each other in the World Cup last night as the US held their English counterparts to a goalless draw.

It was a tense game, with England struggling to get a goal against the Americans.

After the fixture, Saka and Musah swapped shirts, chatted and took pictures together.

The American posted the pic on Instagram and captioned it:

“It’s been years since the days at Hale End, but I couldn’t be more grateful to cross paths again in football’s biggest stage.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Saka and Musah were promising players and it was hard to promote both to the first team at the same time.

Saka has made an impression and Musah is doing well at Valencia. If he keeps improving, we could pay some money to add him to our squad in the future.

Both players will hope they can inspire their country to reach the latter stage of the World Cup.